The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has condemned Monday’s dastardly attack in Oke-Ako area in Ikole Local Government Area, which led to the gruesome killing of two traditional rulers; while ordering security agencies in the state to fish out the killers.

The two traditional rulers- the Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola who were killed in an ambush by armed men while returning from a meeting.

The third traditional ruler, the Alara of Ara –Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba escaped the attack.

SaharaReporters had on Monday reported that the gunmen suspected to be herdsmen killed the two monarchs, throwing their towns into confusion.

The incident was said to have happened between Oke-Ako and Ipao-Ekiti in Ajoni Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, said security agents had been dispatched to the area to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

The governor, who had just presided over the state security council meeting in Ado-Ekiti, barely an hour before the incidence occurred, said no stone would be left unturned in the bid to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He expressed the condolences of the government and people of Ekiti State to the people of Imojo Ekiti and Esun Ekiti over the sad incidence.

The governor also urged the people of the two towns to remain calm and refrain from taking the laws into their own hands. Government, he said, would ensure that justice was served.

Governor Oyebanji charged security agencies in the state to remain vigilant and resolute in the efforts to stamp out crime and criminality from the state.

Restating the commitment of his government to security of lives and properties of citizens in the state, the Governor said his administration would continue to deploy technology for crime detection and prevention, as well as provide necessary support for security agencies in the state.