Ekiti assembly suspends lawmaker for demanding Fayose’s resignation

The embattled member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Gboyega Aribisogan, on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Governor Ayodele Fayose for allegedly usurping the power of the Speaker, Kolawole Oluwawole.

The member representing Ikole 1 constituency also asked the Speaker to resign having allegedly surrendered his authority to the governor.

Aribisogan told journalists on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti that he made these demands in his capacity as the Minority Leader, having defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress in the 26-member assembly.

At the briefing was the state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Taiwo Olatunbosun.

Olatunbosun said the APC would protect Aribisogan as its member, adding that, “Those who make peaceful and mutual coexistence impossible will make or attract serious resistance and of course violence, inevitable. But as progressives, we will continue to abide by the rules of the game.”

However, a few hours after making the demand, the Ekiti State House of Assembly sat and passed a resolution suspending Aribisogan indefinitely from the assembly.

He had earlier been suspended for 180 legislative days by the assembly for alleged anti-party activities.

The lawmakers at the plenary also resolved to bar him within one kilometre radius of the Ekiti State House of Assembly Complex till further notice.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Dr. Samuel Omotoso, who disclosed this at a press briefing, accused Aribisogan of invading the assembly with thugs on June 8.

Omotoso stated, “He is hereby directed not to work or act as a legislator, nor receive salaries or allowances during the period of this suspension.

“Aribisogan is hereby suspended indefinitely from the EKHA, having brought the institution to disrepute by his utterances and activities of late, acts unbecoming of an honourable member of the EKHA.

“Aribisogan is hereby disallowed from holding any position of responsibility for the span of the current fifth Assembly.

“That the Sergeant at Arms, who is the Chief Security Officer of the House, is hereby directed to take responsibilities in line with the standing orders of the EKHA.”

Aribisogan alleged that Fayose and the speaker had been plotting to kill him since he left the PDP.

Aribisogan also advised the governor to send the names of the six recalled commissioners to the assembly for screening and confirmation before they could function again.

“These constitutional infractions and violation of standing rules should not be allowed to continue in a democracy,” he added.

But reacting, Omotoso said Aribisogan was on suspension and could not speak for the assembly.

He also denied that a killer squad was harboured in the assembly by the governor and the speaker.