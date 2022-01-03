POLITICS
Ekiti 2022: Oni’s ambition suffers setback as Fayose, Olujimi settle rift
The governorship ambition of former governor of Ekiti State, Engr Segun Oni, may have suffered setback as the two contending groups in the People’s Democractic Party (PDP), the Osoko Political Assembly led by former Governor Ayo Fayose and another (Repositioning Group) led by the Senator representing Ekiti South, Biodun Olujimi have resolved not to support his ambition.
The two groups reasoned that Oni just returned to the party from the APC and was not part of the Ekiti PDP Congresses and litigations, and therefore does not have any structure to support his ambition.
“Having failed to realize the governorship ambition in the APC that he decamped to eight years ago, he can’t come to the PDP to reap where he did not sow,” the source said Oni was told at the Lagos meeting.
The Fayose and Olujimi led groups have settled their rift and are said to have now resolved to support any candidate from either of their groups.
It was gathered that following the directive of the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and other leadership of the party, a seven-man committee, comprising of Fayose and two persons from his group as well as Olujimi and two persons from her group met in Lagos last Monday. Oni was said to have been allowed to attend the meeting as an observer.
The Monday meeting was aftermath of the stakeholders meeting held in Abuja on December 20 and 21, 2021, in which it was established that there were only two groups in the PDP in Ekiti State.
The source said that at the Lagos meeting, the two groups said in his (Oni) presence that “he is on his own as far as his governorship ambition is concerned.”
The PDP Deputy Governorship candidate in the 2018 election, Hon Deji Ogunsakin and former House of Reps member, Hon Segun Adekola represented the Fayose group in the meeting while former Senator, Duro Faseyi and Otunba Yinka Akerele represented the Olujimi group.
“Fayose and Olujimi have resolved to work together and they have already put machineries in motion to bring all their supporters together and back whoever emerges as candidate from the aspirants in their two groups.
“This was also reiterated in the meeting with stakeholders, held in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, December 30, 2021. The meeting was attended by selected members from the two groups, with Oni and other aspirants in attendance,” the source said.
A former House of Assembly member, Hon. Olawale Onigiobi told our reporter that the coming together of Fayose and Olujimi appeared to have unsettled Oni’s camp in the last 48 hours.
Onigiobi said “they have embarked on campaign of calumny to the extent of generating letter on behalf of a faceless APC group to the party’s Caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, insinuating a working alliance between Fayose and Governor Kayode Fayemi.
“Also, they have been circulating series of negative write ups, accusing Fayose and Olujimi of working in alliance with Governor Fayemi and the APC.
“In other words, only those in Oni’s camp, most of who only returned to the party from the APC last year are desirous of victory for the PDP. Fayose, Olujimi and others that they met in the party do not want PDP to win. What a way to campaign for a party governorship ticket!
“Won’t PDP field a candidate who can win the Ekiti governorship election if he (Oni) had remained in the APC? And if Fayose and Olujimi are enemies of PDP as being painted, who then will PDP rely on to win the governorship election? Is it only Oni? And why did he not get the APC ticket in 2018 if he was that popular?”
Senator Olujimi, reacting in Ekiti PDP General WhatsApp platform said; “Just stumbled on this. I hope fmr Gov Oni is reading and taking notes. I don’t know where these faceless writers from the dark are coming from. Where were they when we started the movements? Do they know the pains we’ve been through? Are they aware of the issues? Do they think the folly on our faces are deeply entrenched in our being? Are we subservient to these vile writers? We kept the party alive, that’s why people can come and make aspiration their main focus. Some of us are quiet, not because we don’t know what to say or Commission stupid write ups, but because of our belief in the unity of the party.
“I laugh hard when I hear one person is the only one that can win! Some of us have been around long enough to tell the real stories. We are just decent and circumspect.”
Our reporter however gathered that a meeting will be held in Abuja tomorrow, January 3 where report of settlement between the two groups will be presented to the party leadership. The meeting was earlier fixed for December 29, 2021, but was shifted to January 3.
Meanwhile, Oni in his reaction, dissociated his campaign structures from the emerging campaigns of calumny and blackmails geared towards the governorship polls later in 2022.
Oni stated that he had no rift with the leading PDP leaders in Ekiti State, ex-Gov Fayose and Senator Olujimi, and therefore would not engage in campaigns inimical to PDP chances in the coming polls.
He noted that “At the meeting in Abuja, I apologised to Gov Fayose for any personal ill-feeling that he must have experienced based my relationship towards him and he stood up to embrace me. The interpersonal issues are over. We have put that behind us.
“My respect for Senator Olujimi is intact, and I enjoy a cordial relationship with her. She has done well for our state and the country at large.
“ I urge members of my team and supporters to campaign reasonably. Whoever wins all of us will support. We will also ensure that all the various people participate in government. We must stop abuses and play mature politics.”
I was offered money to okay Uba’s primary election victory
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, at the weekend, revealed that he was offered money to accept the victory of the candidate of the party, Senator Andy Uba, in the just concluded governorship election.
Ngige, a former governor of the state, said he was aware that no primary election took place to nominate Uba as the standard bearer of the party in the state, but some people offered him money to accept that the election went well.
Ngige, who addressed members of the party on new year day in his community, Alor, said he rejected the money, because it was against his conscience.
“13 persons went for the election (primary) and I told them I do not have anointed aspirant. I told them it is God, who makes a governor; it is also God, who makes a president. I told them to go to the field and convince everyone to vote for them.
“I told them what was going to happen was direct primaries, either by secret ballot or option A4. These aspirants listened to me and used their hard earned money to run for the election.
“None of them is a thief or stole money, so they used their hard earned money and we did a primary election and we said everyone would go to their ward, that voting will take place from 8am to 4pm.
“I even came from Abuja to participate in the process. Somebody of my status could not vote.
I didn’t see any electoral materials here in Alor ward one. I am from this place, no electoral officials or materials except INEC officials. They were the only people, who came, our party officials never came.
“By 5pm, I called Governor Dapo Abiodun and told him nothing happened. I told him to postpone the election from Saturday to Monday he said okay, but they ended up announcing result.”
Ngige, however, failed to disclose who offered him money, saying, “At the end, they said I should come and take money and say the election held. I, Chris Ngige should come and take money and say an election that I never participated in has held?
“I told them I have all the money I needed, and that I have contested for all the positions I needed to contest for. It is only one position that I have not contested for. We are the founding fathers of this party, these were the same people, who stood against us in the early days of APC and called us Boko Haram party.
“Today, they are saying Ngige does not want people to come in and that I am now putting people, who are my brothers in position. Do not listen to them, they are lying.”
Speaking on the decision to make Uba the leader of the party in the state, Ngige said, “There is nothing like leader in APC constitution. If you want to answer leader, you answer, but there is no such thing in the constitution of the APC.
“2023 is the reason all these wayo people are here moving about. They have gone to collect money from people that they will work for them, but we will not allow them.
“Now, they are going about saying they have written the names of the people, who will become the ward, local government and state executive, but do not listen to them.
“It was the same way they wrote election results for Anambra election and were going about, but when they brought it, it was dismissed. It is same way they will dismiss the list they are bandying about today. We will hold a very credible congress in Anambra State.”
Fayemi, El-Rufai defend Buhari’s rejection of direct primary
Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and his Kaduna State counterpart, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai have defended the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to reject the direct primary clause in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2021.
Also, the governors have rejected the public perception that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is fractured amid internal rivalries among the different power blocs ahead of its national convention in February 2022 and 2023 general elections.
They made these clarifications yesterday in separate interviews on ARISE NEWS Channel.
The two APC governors backed Buhari’s rejection of the bill against the position of the National Assembly.
Before Buhari declined assent to the bill, the federal lawmakers and the governors had lobbied the presidency over the bill.
While the lawmakers were in support of the direct primary, the governors were opposed to the clause in the bill.
Fayemi and el-Rufai argued that Buhari was an advocate of direct primary, through which he emerged as the presidential candidate of the APC in 2018.
Specifically, el-Rufai explained that the president “has always been an advocate of direct primary from our days in the Congress for Progressives Change through to our last primary in 2018 when he ran for the second term.
“Ideologically and personally, Buhari prefers direct primary to indirect primary because he believes direct primary is the one that gives party members greater participation in deciding who is their candidate rather than a few elected delegates that can be susceptible to corruption,” the Kaduna State governor explained.
He listed four conditions that could make a direct primary model effective across all states of the federation, pointing out that no state had been able to meet all the conditions for the seamless conduct of primaries.
The Kaduna State governor first cited the need for all political parties to have a credible membership register, which according to him, every stakeholder of a political party agreed that it “is the real membership register of the party.”
He also explained the need for every party member “to have a biometric card with a barcode so that it can be easily identified before he can vote in the primary. We need to produce cards similar to the permanent voters’ cards of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”
He equally highlighted a mechanism for counting votes in the direct primary as part of the four conditions for adopting the model, noting that every party member and stakeholder “must have confidence in such a system of vote-counting.”
The governor listed the imperatives of security in the conduct of direct primaries across the federation, placing emphasis on the need to prevent non-party members from coming into the venue to vote or prevent thugs from being imported to disrupt the voting process.
He said: “If we do not have these conditions, direct primary will be a disaster. We can adopt a direct primary mode if we have the infrastructure in place. But how many states in Nigeria have the infrastructure? Kaduna is the state in the federation that has the infrastructure to conduct direct primaries.”
He noted that the level of preparedness of the political parties for the direct primary “is probably questionable. As I said earlier, Kaduna is perhaps the only state that had one element of the four conditions that I pointed out.”
“The reason some politicians are calling for a direct primary is that they think they can do what happened in Lagos, Anambra or so and write the result. It is not because they think the direct primary is quite possible,” he said
He urged Nigerians “to be very discerning, careful and understand the process of direct primary and the conditioned precedents as against the indirect primary and not make our moral judgment without understanding the dynamics of it.
“Here, in Kaduna State, we are neutral. We do direct primary. We can do indirect primary. We don’t have problems in our party. We have a united party. We also have some elements that enable us to do direct primary. I am not sure others have it.
“This is the part of the reasons President Buhari held on the side of caution that we should allow the parties to choose. But I know in his heart that President Buhari will prefer a direct primary. But he is not going to be contesting. He has no interest in the next election.
“He is in the position to be objective about this legislation. That is what he did. I think Nigerians should commend him for going against what he prefers in the interest of the country,” el-Rufai added.
Speaking further on the APC crisis, the Kaduna State governor pointed out that the ruling party, like any political party, “is an amalgam of the good, the bad and the ugly.”
He, also, pointed out that there “are people, who do not share the vision and outlook of President Buhari. There are some that are in this for what they can get. There are some that are in this for public service.
“It is the duty of every political party to manage these tendencies, suppress the base instincts and elevate the better instincts. We are going to that. The president was unhappy because we lost seven states we could have won under Adams Oshiomhole.
“This is because of all kinds of problems in the management of the party. “The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee is trying to sort these problems and unite the party. They have made some progress. They have brought some governors back to our party.
“They have also engaged in intensive reconciliation. The Abdullahi Adamu Committee is working on reconciliation after the congresses. We have 36 states. After the congresses, we have intra-party crises in five states.
“That is not significant. There are problems in Kano. There are problems in Kebbi. There are problems in Yobe? I have not heard of problems in Yobe. But there are problems in Zamfara. Really, I think we will sort out problems.”
Debunking the allegation that he would seek a joint presidential ticket with Fayemi, el-Rufai said he would not contest the 2023 presidential election on the ground that there was an understanding among the stakeholders that the presidency should be open to the south.
He said: “I am not ruling myself out because of that. I am saying that it is an understanding. I am a member of APC. Unless circumstances compel the APC of the South to come to us in the North and say we do not want it, then I can say it is now open for northerners.
“Until then, I think there is a moral problem in trying to ignore what is clearly an understanding. This kind of agreement is the currency of politics. So, it is not about ruling myself out or whatever. I have never offered myself for that office. But I have been suspected of it since 2007.”
He denied any plan to seek a joint ticket with Fayemi, noting that there “is nothing like that. It is mere speculation. There are many speculations like that in the public. I want to assure you that it is nothing.
“For me, Nigeria is at a critical juncture and we have many problems. I think Nigerians should look very closely and choose leaders that will address those problems no matter where they come from,” el-Rufai explained.
On his part, Fayemi also argued that the president was an advocate of direct primary, pointing out that he had been a product of direct and indirect primary modes.
He explained: “I have the honour of being the Chairman of the National Convention that produced Buhari as the candidate of our party in December 2014. Then, it was an indirect primary. It was a delegate primary. But in 2018 when he was seeking re-election, he emerged via a direct primary.”
On this ground, he contended that Buhari “is not an opponent of direct primary, neither is he the promoter of indirect primary. He outlined what he thought should be the approach, which as currently exists, resides with the political parties whether it is direct, indirect or consensus.”
Fayemi, who is also the Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), warned against an assumption that direct primary “is a cure or solution to whatever maleficence we feel exists about our democratisation process. Direct primary is obviously more inclusive. It is theoretically more inclusive.
“What we have also seen in Nigeria in the last two years of what we call direct primary does not suggest a cure. Look at the figures. We just had an election in Anambra State. We saw what happened there at my own party. We could not even muster the number our candidate had in the direct primary during the governorship election. We could not muster a quarter of it in the real election.
“The direct primary so-called was the direct primary of its own members and not entire voters in the state. In the real election, however, we ended with a little above 40,000. Clearly, there is a mismatch that we need to address,” he said.
Fayemi assured Nigerians that the president would sign the electoral bill if the National Assembly addressed the area of concern and transmitted it to the presidency before it was too late while faulting claims that Buhari and governors were not comfortable with the electronic transmission of election result clause.
He said: “If you read his letter to the National Assembly, President Muhammadu only spoke about direct primary clause, meaning that if the clause is removed, I would not see any problem with the president signing a revised bill if transmitted on time.
“The president has the mind of his own. Governors may have their views just as the members of the National Assembly have their views. I think what is important is president Buhari’s commitment to the democratisation process.
“If the National Assembly does the right thing by addressing the issue the president has raised in his response, I believe he will sign it. But they should do it quickly so that there is no time lag,” he explained.
Speaking on internal rivalries in the APC, Fayemi said any thriving living organisation would ordinarily undergo contention, claiming that there “is nothing wrong in people having contention.
“If you see a political party without tendencies, it is a dead organisation. I do not see any problem with people holding views that are contrary to the mainstream view in the party or that represent a body of opinion about how they feel,” he said.
According to him, there are a lot of such views in the APC.
“We applaud that. We cherish that. There should not be a problem with that as long as the big picture is not affected”.
Both governor expressed optimism that the insecurity plaguing the country would soon be tackled.
For instance, expressing concern about issue, el-Rufai said it was becoming increasingly political, citing statements and utterances of some political leaders.
According to him, “one of the candidates for the 2019 elections said if Buhari was re-elected, banditry would get worse. Is that a prophecy? How did the candidate know what he was talking about? Is this rise in banditry fuelled by political consideration?”
He, therefore, said banditry “is a tipping point and it has to be crushed. We are going to see the end of it this year because we are not going into election with this level of insecurity.”
He said: “As a former general and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, we all know Buhari, his antecedents and how he invaded Chad when germdemes entered Borno State.
“Are some politicians fuelling this to discredit the president? Is this about 2023? Is it to say that APC failed to provide security so that it can be a campaign issue in 2023?
“I do not know. But there are many of us that analyse the utterances and statements of some political leaders around that time that we did not take quite seriously.
For Fayemi, the security challenges confronting Nigeria can be fixed within 17 months.
According to the second-term governor, insecurity is affecting the rating of the regime of the president.
Fayemi also noted that security chiefs in the country know what to do to end banditry and other security challenges in the country.
He explained that not ending the security challenges within 17 months may mean that some people are benefitting from the “war economy.”
He said: “If we can destroy that monster of insecurity, the opinion in the country will change dramatically. If we decide to go after these people without too much attachment to human rights and issues that may come up from the international communities. these people are not ghosts,” he said.
“We know where the bandits are, so we can neutralise them and then begin to have the opportunity. It may not be completely finished under this government, but you can do that part of it under this administration.”
MC Oluomo leads prayers for Tinubu’s presidential ambition
Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oshodi/ Isolo local government have prayed earnestly for the success of Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country.
The prayer session was the high point of a meeting for members of the factional APC in the local government which held at Owoseni Primary School on December 31, 2021.
The members apart from praying for Tinubu’s success in the election also prayed and thanked God for allowing them to see the end of 2021.
Friday’s meeting had in attendance, the Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, Chairman of the Oshodi/ Isolo local government, Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof, the apex leader of the party in the local government, Pa Olabintan and other leaders of the party from across the seven wards in the local government.
See Photos of the prayer session:
