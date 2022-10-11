Eileen Ryan, legendary actress and Sean Penn’s mom, dead at 94

Eileen Ryan died on Sunday at the age of 94 in her home in Malibu, Calif., a spokesperson for the star’s famous family announced on Monday.

She would have been 95 later this month.

Additional information, including the cause and manner of her death, was not immediately available.

The legendary actress was mom to actors Sean Penn, 62, and Chris Penn, who died in 2006 at the age of 40, as well as musician Michael Penn, 64.

For 41 years, Ryan was wife to actor and director Leo Penn, whom she met in New York in 1957 at rehearsals for the play “The Iceman Cometh.” The two tied the knot shortly after meeting and remained married until Leo’s death in 1998.

Ryan also appeared on Broadway in “Sing Till Tomorrow” from 1953 to 1954 and then again in 1958 for “Comes a Day.”

Throughout her decades-long career, the multi-talented entertainer appeared in over 60 movies and television shows.

Her best-known films include “Feast” (2005), “Parenthood” (1989), “Eight Legged Freaks” (2002), “Magnolia” (1999) and “All the King’s Men” (2006), though she also appeared in several of her sons’ projects, including “At Close Range,” (1986) “I Am Sam,” (2001), “The Indian Runner” (1991) and “The Crossing Guard” (1995).

On the small screen, she dominated guest roles on shows such as “The Twilight Zone,” “Bonanza,” “Little House on the Prairie,” “NYPD Blue,” “ER,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “Private Practice,” “Ally McBeal” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” among many others.

Sean has not yet spoken publicly on the matter, and his reps did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.