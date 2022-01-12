NEWS
Eight soldiers arrested in Burkina Faso over ‘coup plot’
At least eight soldiers have been reportedly arrested in Burkina Faso for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government.
Mohamed Zoungrana, an ex-army commander, who is alleged to have been critical of the government is said to be among those arrested.
The authorities said an investigation has been launched into the matter.
The last coup in Burkina Faso occurred in 2015 when the military announced the dissolution of the country’s transitional government, a day after presidential guards arrested the interim president, Michel Kafando and prime minister, Yacouba Zida.
The Western African country is the third in recent months to experience a coup attempt.
In August 2020, Ibrahim Keita, president of Mali, was deposed in a coup.
In September 2021, Alpha Conde, Guinea president, was ousted from office and detained by military forces led by Mamady Doumbouya.
NEWS
‘Children trapped’ as church building collapses in Delta
An unconfirmed number of children are said to be trapped in the rubble of a building which collapsed in Okpanam, Oshimili North LGA, Delta state, on Tuesday.
The building, said to house the Salvation Ministries branch in the area, collapsed while worshippers were holding a service.
In several videos which have gone viral, some persons, including children, have been rescued.
Officials of the Red Cross, fire service, and security agencies are still on the ground as rescue operations continue.
A bulldozer is also at the scene digging through the rubble.
Some of the worshippers, passersby and sympathisers could be heard praying and crying.
Edafe Bright, Delta state police spokesman, who confirmed the incident to TheCable, said 18 persons have so far been rescued.
“We just left the scene now. Eighteen people so far have been rescued and so far, there is no recorded death,” he said.
NEWS
Ravaging COVID-19 kills eight Nigerians in 24 hours
Eight people died from the COVID-19 infections ravaging the country between Sunday and Monday, data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has shown.
It revealed that on January 9, a total of 3,077 deaths were so far recorded from the virus in the country but by January 10 the total number of deaths had grown to 3,085 cases.
Also, 420 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded from 13 states on Tuesday, the NCDC said.
The disease centre said till date, 24, 8732 cases had been confirmed out of which 219,479 cases had been discharged and 3, 085 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC) activated at level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities,” the centre said.
NEWS
JAMB ready with approved CBT centres for UTME
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board said it had finalised the list of approved computer-based test centres in preparation for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.
The board also reiterated its decision to have a hitch-free registration process for all candidates.
This was disclosed in the latest bulletin released by the board and made available to our correspondent.
The PUNCH had reported that JAMB had earlier stated that it might experience delay in pre-registration activities for the 2022 examination due to circumstances beyond its control.
While the board has yet to roll out the schedule for the registration and examination processes, it said, “To ensure a successful outing in the upcoming 2022 UTME registration and examination exercises, the Information Technology Services Department of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has completed all necessary arrangements to release the list of approved computer-based test centres.”
