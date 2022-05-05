Eight feared dead in Lagos gang fight

Eight persons were feared dead in street gang fights at Agege, Lagos.

The deceased persons were either shot, stabbed or hacked by armed men alleged to be Palace Boys loyal to one Mayor, as well as thugs from Shiaba, Pero and Otubu areas.

Although there had been clashes between the factions, it was gathered that Sunday night’s violence started over a disagreement on sharing formula of cash gifted them by a popular musician.

The artist, who grew up in Agege, was said to have visited the area on Saturday to watch a match and afterwards gave out N100,000 to the boys.

It was alleged that those he handed over the money to shortchanged others by declaring only about N20,000 which angered the Sheeba Boys.

Since the parties were already long time rivals, the disagreement over the cash gift gave them an opportunity to settle scores.

A resident, who spoke on the incident, said the boys started attacking themselves with cutlasses, clubs, sticks and bottles, adding that the fight lasted all Sunday night and continued on Monday.

He said the eight persons feared killed belonged to both factions, adding that panic had since gripped residents.

“It was the eve of Eid when the fight started and so, it really caused panic. People scampered to safety. The gangs were just loose and freely used dangerous weapons. At the last count, I heard eight persons died between that Sunday night and Monday.”

Police spokesman SP Benjamin Hundeyin said information available to him indicated that one person was killed and another critically injured.