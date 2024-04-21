Eight arrested for constructing shrine on main road in Lagos

No fewer than eight people have been arrested for constructing a shrine on the main road in the Ikotun Egbe area of Lagos State.

They were arrested with charms and amulets.

Te state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a post via his X handle on Saturday.

According to him, the building housing the shrine has been demolished.

“8 people were arrested for constructing a shrine on the main road at Egbe, Ikotun. They were arrested with charms and amulets and the building has been demolished,” Wahab wrote.