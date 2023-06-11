Ehi Ogbegor hunts for sugar daddy as she visits Qatar

Ehi Ogbegor’s new relationship allegedly crashes, as wife sues her to court

Kemi Filani reported last year that Ehizogie Ogbegor had ditched her man for another.

Some speculations made rounds that Ehi Ogbegor’s relationship was on the rock.

Gistlover alleged that Ehi had been dragged to court by the man’s ex-wife and had been ordered by the court to be arrested for shunning the court’s rulings.

The blog claimed that Ehi snatched the man, Duro from his wife and mother of his three kids only you discover that he wasn’t heavily endowed.

Making a U-turn, Ehi tried returning him to his ex-wife but was shocked when his wife dragged her to court in New Jersey for harassment.

Gistlover also claimed that Ehi Ogbegor had gotten a new man.

Sharing a photo of him, she advised any woman married to him to speak out

Ehi Ogbegor finds love again after MC Oluomo

Recall that after things went haywire with MC Oluomo, Ehi Ogbegor hooked up with a 50-year-old man who was still legally married, as he hadn’t officially divorced his wife, FoxyCici Okon.

The wife of Dennis Osifo, slid into Gistlovers’ DM to reveal herself. In the process, she stated that her husband, Dennis Osifo, was the man Ehi Ogbegor was dating, whom she claimed was divorced.

FoxyCici confirmed that she and her husband, Dennis Osifo, were still married traditionally and they are blessed with three beautiful children. FoxyCici said that she and Ehi Ogbegor were close friends, even her husband, Dennis Osifo, once told her to stay away from Ehi Ogbegor.

Unknowingly to FoxyCici, he was interested in Ehi Ogbegor. Also, Gistlovers revealed that Dennis Osifo is a big scammer and was part of those who got involved in the COVID-19 fraud case in 2020.