Egypt’s El-Sisi arrives in Saudi Arabia on official visit

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrived in Riyadh on Sunday, April 3, and was welcomed at King Khalid International Airport by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

El-Sisi is in Saudi Arabia to seek financial inflows to ease pressure on his country’s currency and bolster a faltering economy.

Saudi Arabia has long provided financial support to Egypt but recently signalled it would no longer provide such backing without conditions attached, which observers think may have sparked a rare media clash between the two countries.

The trip also comes amid a major diplomatic realignment in the region, with moves by Saudi Arabia and Egypt to ease tensions with Syria, Iran and Turkey.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, met with Sisi at the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah, where they discussed bilateral ties and regional developments, SPA said.

Other Saudi and Egyptian officials, including Saudi national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed al-Aiban and Egypt’s intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, attended the meeting, it added.

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies have repeatedly come to Egypt’s help since Sisi led the ouster of Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood a decade ago.