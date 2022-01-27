Egypt eliminate Ivory Coast from AFCON after penalty shoot-out

Christian Pulisic has become the latest Chelsea player to open up on his struggles at the club.

According to the 23-year-old, he does not get to play in the positions he really wants to.

Pulisic is yet to nail down a regular starting place at Stamford Bridge under Thomas Tuchel.

The American winger also struggled with injuries since his arrival at the club in 2019.

Pulisic is currently away on international duty, ahead of a 2022 World Cup qualifying triple-header starting against El Salvador on Friday.

He told NBC Sports: “When I come to the national team it is “How are things with Chelsea?” and ‘What’s this” and “What’s that.” It’s tough.

“Mentally it has played on me at times but I am always very excited to be on the national team and get to enjoy playing with these guys and just enjoy football in general.

“It is tough. I haven’t always been playing in the positions I want to play in. But I think it is a good quality to be versatile and able to play in all kinds of positions and have different strengths on the pitch.”

Pulisic was an unused substitute in Chelsea’s last two league fixtures, after playing in six games straight over the festive period in a variety of positions.

His comments after Romelu Lukaku criticized Tuchel’s methods and admitted he was unhappy at Stamford Bridge.