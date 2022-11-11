in SPORTS

EFL Cup fourth round ties in full as Liverpool draw Man City after Man Utd win

The draw has been made for the fourth round of the EFL Cup with Liverpool set to take on Manchester City.

After Manchester United beat Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the final tie of the third round, the draw was held for the following set of games.

Liverpool beat Derby County on penalties to book their place in the next round whilst Manchester City beat Chelsea on Wednesday night. But Arsenal were dumped out at the hands of Brighton with Tottenham beaten by Nottingham Forest as several big names failed to progress.

Attentions now turn to the first set of games to take place after the World Cup break, with the fourth round ties set to be played across December 20, 21 and 22. Here’s a run down of all eight ties pulled out of the hat.

Wolves vs Gillingham
Southampton vs Lincoln City
Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United vs Bournemouth
Manchester City vs Liverpool
Manchester United vs Burnley
MK Dons vs Leicester City
Charlton Athletic vs Brighton and Hove Albion

