EFCC warns Nigerians against ATM swap fraudsters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned Nigerians to be alert against ATM switch scammers, saying that the commission has received a flood of complaints about the crime.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Mr Dele Oyewale, gave the recommendation in a statement on Tuesday.

Oyewale stated that the Commission’s investigations have linked unauthorized withdrawals from clients’ bank accounts to ATM Debit Card switching or fraud.

He added that the crooks’ method entailed keeping a debit card from the same bank and switching it in the guise of assisting a bewildered bank customer at any ATM.

“They swap the card in such a hurry that the customer would not notice and at the same time memorize the pin used in trying the fake cards.

“These cards get stuck in the machine due to a wrong pin and the fraudster quickly abandons the victim, advising him/her to report to the bank while making away with the victim’s card to make immediate withdrawals from the account.

“This card swapping typically happens in any service delivery point, such as Point of Sale (POS) terminals, and ATM points, among others,” Oyewale said.