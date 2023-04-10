Monday, April 10, 2023
EFCC warns against fake recruitment

EFCC denies recruitment

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has debunked reports that it’s recruiting.

The commission gave the denial in a series of tweets on Sunday.

The anti-graft agency said a statement inviting unsuspecting applicants to submit applications through a dubious EFCC Recruitment 2023/2024 Application Portal dated 7th April 2023 was false.

“The Commission wishes to notify the public that it is currently not recruiting. Any information to the contrary circulating in social media is false and the handiwork of mischief makers aimed at defrauding hapless job seekers.

“The Commission would not hesitate to continue to apply the full wrath of the law to bring perpetrators to book,” it said.

 

