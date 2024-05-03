EFCC to move against schools charging dollars

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has placed international schools charging tuition in dollars and other foreign currencies under surveillance as part of measures to reduce the pressure on the naira.

The Head, Media and Publicity (EFCC), Dele Oyewale, confirmed the development on Thursday, and said the agency would clamp down on schools and other organisations charging foreign currencies.

He reiterated that it was illegal for schools, hotels and firms operating in the country to charge for services in foreign currencies.

He explained that the 7,000-man special task force on dollar racketeers operating across the EFCC zonal commands was monitoring the schools and other organisations that might be involved in the illegality.

In a move to curb the free fall of the naira against the greenback, the ant-graft agency in February summoned the proprietors of private universities and other schools charging tuition in dollars.

