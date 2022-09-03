NEWS
EFCC releases Ogun Speaker from custody
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has granted bail to the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo.
Oluomo was arrested by the anti-graft agency over alleged financial impropriety.
The Speaker was apprehended by operatives of the commission at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State.
His arrest was after he allegedly refused to honour several invites sent to him by the agency.
It was learnt that Oluomo was airlifted to Abuja after his arrest in Lagos on Thursday.
But, the Speaker had returned to his Ifo residence as of Saturday morning.
The Speaker’s media aide, Abdulgafar Adeleye, confirmed to newsmen that the Speaker returned home on Saturday morning.
It was gathered that some leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ifo organized a praise and worship session to celebrate Oluomo’s release.
“I am there as we speak. An unplanned praise and worship was held earlier today by his supporters and the leadership of CAN in Ifo local government,” Mr Adeleye said.
Our correspondent reports that the residence of the Speaker turned into a Mecca of sorts as well-wishers thronged the place to show solidarity with him.
NEWS
Gospel singer, Dunsin Oyekan involved in ghastly car accident
Gospel singer, Dunsin Oyekan was on Saturday involved in a ghastly auto crash on his way to Oyo State.
The accident occurred on his way from Lagos to a church ministration at Ibadan, Oyo State.
It was gathered that a crew member suffered slight injuries, but everyone survived.
Speaking on the incident while ministering at a church on Saturday night, Dunsin said he took a nap and woke up to realize that the jeep was under a trailer.
“The devil tried everything not to make me come here today. If you saw the accident scene that I came out of you can never believe that I walked out alive.
“To think we were coming here, and I said let me sleep a bit so that I can be refreshed for the meeting and the next thing. I just knew we were somewhere, and the jeep had gone under the trailer.
“Though i walk through the valley of the shadow of death, If you are looking for a miracle, this is a miracle standing here,” he added.
NEWS
Nasarawa varsity suspends student in bullying video
The Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State, says it has suspended a student seen in a viral video bullying another student of the institution in one of its hostels.
The video shows a student beating another another student in a hostel.
Responding to the viral video via a tweet posted to its Twitter handle, @BinghamUniKaru, on Saturday, the institution said it had a zero tolerance policy for bullying, hence the suspension of the bully.
The university wrote, “The attention of the Management of Bingham University has been drawn to a video on Twitter of a student bullying a fellow student.
“This has since been reported to Management and the student has since been expelled in line with University’s zero tolerance policy on bullying.”
NEWS
Army denies collaborating with herdsmen, bandits
The Nigerian Army has denied claims that its personnel were collaborating with armed herdsmen and bandits to terrorise the Eastern part of the country as well as Benue state.
The Army described such claims as spurious and derogatory, aimed at smearing the image of the service.
In a statement on Saturday by the Director Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said the Army will not succumb to intimidation by groups giving these narratives.
It partly read, “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a libelous, spurious and derogatory narrative credited to one so called International Society for Civil Liberty and Rule of Law , alleging that the Nigerian military, especially the NA is working with armed herdsmen/bandits to terrorize the Eastern part of the country and Benue state.
“A cursory look at the content reveals a futile effort to drag the image and reputation of the NA in the mud, while promoting irredentists, lawless and outlawed organizations.
“Unfortunately for these mischief makers, the highly patriotic and untiring efforts of the Nigerian Army to neutrally defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Nigeria is visible enough and boldly seen by all and have received international accolades.
“It is on record that the NA conducted and will still conduct series of Exercises not only in the South Eastern states, but across all the states of the Federation, which has reasonably reduced criminality.”
