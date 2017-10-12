EFCC releases Ekiti commissioner, accountant-general

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released Toyin Ojo, Ekiti state finance commissioner, and accountant-general.

Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesman, confirmed this on Wednesday.

The officials were arrested by operatives of the anti-graft agency in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, on September 28.

The arrest came at a time Ayodele Fayose, the state governor, was making known his intention to “snatch power” from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Although the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has zoned its presidential ticket to the north in 2019, Fayose has vowed to contest on the platform of the party.

The EFCC said the officials were arrested for their refusal to honour its invitations over alleged misuse of bailout funds.

“Ekiti state commissioner for finance and the account general are currently in the custody of the EFCC. They were picked up today following their refusal to honour previous invitations for interrogation in relation to pending investigation on the misuse of bailout funds by the Ayodele Fayose administration,” a statement issued by the commission said.

But they were released on Wednesday.