EFCC re-arraigns Fayose, others for alleged money laundering
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday re-arraigned former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, and his company, Spotless Limited, before a Federal High Court, Lagos.
Fayose and his company were re-arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke for alleged money laundering and non-declaration of his assets.
In the amended charge, Fayose and one Abiodun Agbele, who is also standing trial on alleged money laundering offences before another division of the court, were alleged to have on June 17, 2014, taken possession of N1.219 billion to fund Fayose’s 2014 gubernatorial campaign in Ekiti State.
They were accused of committing criminal breach of trust, theft and stealing of public funds.
They were also alleged to have on the same June 17, 2014, without going through financial institutions, received $5 million from Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, who was the Minister of State for Defence.
In the charge, the EFCC alleged that Fayose on April 7, 2015, retained N300 million in his fixed deposit account domiciled in a bank.
Fayose and his company, Spotless Limited, were also alleged to have between June 17 and August 4, 2014, taken control of N317 million, and deposited it in the same bank with a different account number.
The former Ekiti State governor was also alleged to have between June 26 and August 27, 2014, took control of N305, 760,000, which formed part of proceeds of unlawful act. He was also accused of procuring Abiodun Agbele and a company, De-privateer Limited, to retain N719,490,000 in the bank.
The EFCC further alleged that Fayose used N270 million and N1.15 billion respectively to acquire property at Plot 1504, Yedsema Street, Maitama, Abuja, from one Rabi Kundili, and Chalets 3, 4, 6 and 9, at Plot 100, Tiyamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, in the name of JJ Technical Services.
He was also alleged to have between October 16 and December 31, 2018 failed to declare his assets and property by not completing the declaration form during investigation.
The offences, according to the EFCC, are contrary to sections 15 (2)(d); 1 and 16 (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended, and punishable under Section 15 (3) (4); 16 (2) (b) of the same Act.
He was also alleged to have acted contrary to Section 27(1)(3)(c) of the EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004.
Fayose denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to all 11 counts of charges.
Prior to his re-arraignment, Mrs. Joanne Tolulope, the 11th prosecution witness, while being cross-examined by the defence counsel, Mr. Ola Olanipekun (SAN), affirmed that her company, Still Earth Limited only dealt with Agbele.
Meanwhile, the trial continues today, as the EFCC will be calling its 12th witness.
#EndSARS panel report: Falana tackles Sanwo-Olu on Lagos White paper
Human rights activist, Femi Falana, has faulted the White Paper issued by the Lagos State Government on the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on EndSARS.
Falana spoke on Thursday in Lagos State at the South West Town Hall meeting of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.
He said at the meeting with the theme: “Assessing Media Performance in Consolidating Nigeria’s Democracy: Citizens Verdict and Outlining an Agenda for the Future,” that the Tribunals of Inquiry law of Lagos State does not recognise the publication of a White Paper after a properly inaugurated judicial panel submits a report.
He said: “There is nowhere in the Tribunals of Inquiry law of Lagos State that they mentioned the need to set up a White Paper committee.
“The law is very clear that once a properly inaugurated judicial panel finishes sitting, they will submit their report to the governor.
“By virtue of section 15 (1), once a panel of inquiry that is properly constituted has concluded, it shall submit its findings and recommendations to the governor.
“The Tribunals of Inquiry law of Lagos State states that the recommendations of the panel shall be equated to the judgment of a High Court.
“However anybody dissatisfied with the findings of the panel shall go to the Court of Appeal not to the governor.”
Falana said those who advised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to set up a White Paper Committee set out to embarrass him and urged the NGE to partner human rights lawyers to challenge it.
He warned those that try to frustrate the committee report would be made to face the International Criminal Court.
He said: “If Editors cooperate with us, we will get to the roots of the EndSARS Judicial Panel report.
“Murder, attempted murder and wilful damage are all state offences and therefore cannot be prosecuted by the Federal Government.
“If the Federal Government wants to prosecute anybody for murder, it must first get the fiat of the state government.
“So, if anyone tries to frustrate the prosecution of any of those indicted in Nigeria, we will take those who cover them to the International Criminal Court.”
In his opening remarks, the NGE President, Mustapha Isah, said Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution, which says the press, radio, television, and other agencies of the media should, at all times, be free to uphold the responsibility and accountability of the government to the people, gives the media the enormous responsibility to hold the government accountable to the people.
He said it is only when media practitioners perform their role that good governance can take root.
Isah said: “Freedom of the media allows for the creation of a public space in which a wide range of debates and expression of variety of viewpoints can take place.
“A free and critical press is essential for the growth and development of any democracy.
“The media, as a watchdog of society, owes it as a duty to monitor governance and hold public office holders accountable to the people who elected them.”
Poverty Will Multiply If We Break Up – Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says problems like poverty facing Nigeria will multiply if the country experiences breaks up.
He said this while receiving a delegation of the Muhammadu Buhari Osinbajo (MBO) Dynamic Support Group at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.
He said many of the security challenges in the country would be resolved in due course and that Nigeria would be stronger and greater.
The vice president in a statement issued by his spokesman Laolu Akande stressed the need for the country to remain united.
He said: “We must never relent in ensuring that we keep to the ideals of the country and we don’t lose sight of what we are trying to achieve here.
“Mr President has always remained steadfast and focused on resolving the problems of the country beginning with security… he is a steady hand, he is unflappable, he is not panicky, he is focused and looking at the security issues every day, and trying to advance the best possible solutions.
“People who suggest that the country breaks up, whatever may be the reason for their views, are certainly not correct and we must say so to them at every turn.
“The unity of this country is important for all of the different ethnicities, religions, everybody. Whatever the group or ideology, unity is important for every one of us.”
He said it was wrong “for a country that is the largest economy in Africa and definitely going to be one of the largest economies in the world, to start thinking in terms of fragmenting itself. If you fragment, the problems are going to multiply, poverty will multiply.”
Earlier, the leader of the MBO Dynamic Support Group, Hon. Usman Ibrahim, praised Prof. Osinbajo’s commitment and leadership in promoting a united Nigeria and for the development of the country.
Omicron: AU kicks against travel ban on African countries
Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat has said the travel ban on southern African countries due to COVID-19 Omicron variant is a form of stigmatisation against Africa.
Mahamat said this while reacting to the travel ban on the Southern Africa countries at a news conference at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday, NAN reports.
Mahamat described the travel ban as stigmatisation which could not be justified scientifically or on the grounds of reason logically.
The Chairperson, who addressed journalists in the company of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, said both multilateral organisations had condemned the unfair measures.
“They are condemning a country (South Africa) for having been transparent because its experts have worked tirelessly to inform the international community of the emergence of new variants.
“It hasn’t been scientifically proven that these types of measures are able to deal with this type of issue. It’s clearly, as you say, an expression rather of a form of injustice.
“I think that now I’ll take up the terms used by the Secretary-General. It’s immoral to condemn Africa in that way.
“We are a world, a global world and we’re face… and when facing an enemy like the virus, like COVID-19, humankind as a whole must go hand in hand to fight the virus because a man’s life is man’s life,’’ the Chairperson said.
According to him, with vaccines, with treatment, with debt service, with our will to allow African states to recover following the pandemic or during it, we saw the same type of treatment.
Mahamat said, “As I was saying to the Secretary-General, we need to be collectively outraged as leaders in the African Union and as the United Nations.
“Our message to the world as a whole is that we need to keep a cool head. We need to follow the well-being of humankind as a whole.
“We need to genuinely demonstrate greater solidarity and justice.
“That’s the very least we can ask for, namely from our leaders, our political and social leaders,’’ he said.
