EFCC quizzes Ex-Edo Gov, Lucky Igbinedion over alleged N1.6bn fraud

A former governor of Edo State, Lucky Igbinedion, on Thursday, turned himself in for interrogation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was invited by the commission over alleged criminal diversion of public funds to the tune of N1.6bn.

The former governor arrived at the headquarters of the EFCC, at Jabi, Abuja, around 2pm, on Thursday.

Shortly after his exit as governor in 2007, Igbinedion was prosecuted by the EFCC and convicted for corruption.

But the new investigation, according to the source who was not authorised to speak on the matter, was based on a fresh evidence against him.

The source said that the former governor diverted a loan obtained by the Edo State Government to finance an investment during his tenure, to settle the financial indebtedness of a company in which he had interest.

When contacted, Wilson Uwujaren, spokesperson for the Commission, confirmed the invitation of the former governor but declined further comment.