EFCC probes 1,146 frozen accounts for money laundering

In continuation of its crackdown on forex racketeers, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has pencilled for investigation, 1,146 bank accounts belonging to individuals and companies over alleged money laundering, unauthorised dealing in foreign exchange and illegal naira manipulation.

The commission secured an interim order granted by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, freezing the accounts.

Justice Nwite delivered the ruling on April 24, but our correspondent obtained the certified true copy of the interim order on Monday.

He delivered the ruling on an ex-parte motion moved by counsel for the anti-graft agency, Ekele Iheanacho and granted the commission’s application to conclude the investigation within 90 days.

The EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, a few weeks ago revealed that the accounts were suspended last week Monday following a court order.

He explained that over $15bn passed through one of the forex platforms in the last year, outside the financial regulations, noting that the EFCC action was taken to ensure the safety of the foreign exchange market and protect the economy.

The agency had in February set up a 7000-man task force to go after forex speculators and racketeers.

The task force conducted several raids in Abuja, arresting currency traders suspected to be forex speculators.

It also arrested some perpetrators issuing invoices in dollars and mutilating the naira in Lagos and Rivers states.

As part of moves to strengthen the naira, the Federal Government through the Nigerian Communications Commission blocked the online platforms of Binance and other crypto firms to avert what it considered continuous manipulation of the forex market and illicit movement of funds.

The government also detained two senior executives of Binance, a crypto-currency exchange company.

Before the slew of fiscal measures and law enforcement actions launched by the government, the Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, had met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Yemi Cardoso and the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, to proffer solutions to the naira crisis.

