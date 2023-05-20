Home NEWS EFCC knocks Gov Matawalle for accusing Bawa of $2m bribe

EFCC Chairman, Bawa

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has slammed the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle for alleging that the chairman of the commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa demanded a two million dollars bribe from him.

The governor who is under investigation over alleged corruption, had during an interview with BBC Hausa, insisted that the chairman of the anti-graft agency could not be trusted.

The governor said he was being investigated because he refused to “offer the EFCC chairperson the money he requested from him.”

However, in a rebuttal of the governor’s allegations, EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren in a statement on Friday night, said Matawalle cannot be taken seriously because he has no evidence against Bawa.

The statement reads, “Matawalle’s recourse to mudslinging is symptomatic of a drowning man clutching at straws.

“But despite the irritation of his phantom claims, the Commission will not be drawn into a mud fight with a suspect under its investigation for corruption and unconscionable pillage of the resources of his state.

“If Matawalle will be taken seriously, he should go beyond sabre-rattling by spilling the beans by providing concrete evidence as proof of his allegations”.

