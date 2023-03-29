EFCC Invites Former Niger Delta Minister, Godswill Akpabio For Fresh Questioning Over Multi-Billion Naira Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has invited Godswill Akpabio, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs over an allegation of abuse of office and misappropriation of billions of Naira.

The EFCC in an invitation letter served on Akpabio asked him to appear at its office on the 29th day of March, 2023, SaharaReporters learnt from Akpabio’s lawyer, Umeh Kalu.

SaharaReporters had in 2021 reported how the senator-elect was detained after he attempted to bribe the Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Abdulrasheed Bawa with $350,000 (about N135 million).

According to sources, Akpabio was trying to bribe the EFCC Chairman because of the tons of corruption allegations against him, dating back to the time he was governor of Akwa Ibom State.

It was learnt that the meeting between Akpabio and Bawa was arranged by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

SaharaReporters gathered that it took a call from the Aso Villa to the EFCC Chairman to get Akpabio and his aides released.

There had been allegations of N40 billion fraud perpetrated in the NDDC, a ministry which was headed by Akpabio for three years.

The Senate and the House of Representatives in 2020 resolved to probe the alleged N40 billion financial recklessness of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC in the previous three months.

Also, there were allegations of over N86 billion contract scam involving the senator-elect and the former Acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, which the EFCC has been looking into.

The anti-graft agency had in the past arrested Akpabio over alleged theft of N108.1billion of Akwa Ibom funds.