EFCC grills Fayemi over misappropriation of N4bn

A former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, is currently been interrogated at the zonal command office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, in Ilorin, Kwara State

Fayemi arrived the EFCC facility at about 9:40 am on Thursday.” Fayemi arrived our Kwara command office at about 9:40 am today. Our operatives are currently grilling him over alleged misappropriation of N4bn,” a source said.

Fayemi had earlier has declined the invitation by the commission to appear before it on May 18, 2023.

Fayemi, who acknowledged the receipt of the commission’s letter via his legal representatives claimed he would not be available for the interview on that particular day.

The two-term ex-governor also said that he had committed himself to other programmes between May 19 and 24 before he received the invitation.

The former Minister of Solid Minerals stated that he would be engaged in the presentation and launching of two new books in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fayemi replied to the anti-corruption agency in a letter dated May 15 through his lawyer Adeola Omotunde (SAN), requesting to visit the EFCC’s office for interrogation after the inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu.