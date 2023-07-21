Former Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah, her ex-aide, Gloria Odita and seven others are being arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja over fraud related offences.

Other defendants are Nwosu Emmanuel Nnamdi, Chukwuma Irene Chinyere, Global Offshore and Marine Ltd, Tip Top Global Resources Ltd, Crystal Television Ltd, Sobora International Ltd, and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Nigeria Ltd.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alleged that Oduah misappropriated public funds worth N5 billion while serving as a minister.

Although the case came up for arraignment several times in 2021, it was stalled for several reasons.

On November 22, 2021, Oguh Onoja, a defence counsel, raised an objection against the arraignment of the defendants, stating that he had written a petition to the AGF on the grounds that the defendants were “being persecuted”.

The case file was later transmitted to the office of the AGF for a review of the matter.

In October 2022, the AGF gave approval to the EFCC to commence prosecution.

They are charged with conspiracy, money laundering and maintaining anonymous bank accounts with First Bank Plc with about N5billion involved.

The 25-count charge is currently being read to them by an official of the court.

They have pleaded not guilty to some of the counts read so far.

At the last hearing, Justice Ekwo had ordered the EFCC to arrest some persons over a threat to his life.

He said the individuals had sent text messages to his phone advising him against the trial of the defendants.

At the resumed hearing, Counsel to EFCC, Hassan Liman, told the court that the commission had carried out an investigation and was able to trace the identity of the person via the telephone number.

The lawyer identified the person as one Okolo Obinna Johnson, a promoter of two companies. He said the effort was made through the search and linked bank verification number (BVN) of the alleged person via the telephone number submitted, adding that the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) cooperated with the anti-graft agency.

Mister Liman however said the anti-graft agency and other security agencies, made all efforts to track the person physically all to no avail.

He assured the court that the EFCC is working assiduously to bring him to book.