EFCC demands asset forms of banks’ MDs, DMDs, EDs

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) has asked all Managing Directors of banks, their deputies and Executive Directors to submit their asset declaration forms.

The affected individuals they have up to two weeks to do so or risk 10-year jail term.

The top executives are first on the list of bankers expected to declare their assets.

The directive to the bank executives was contained in a June 1, 2021 letter to them.

The source said: “In line with the decision of the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa to demand for the assets declaration forms filed by bankers beginning from June 1, 2021, the commission has demanded for the assets declaration forms of the executive management of all banks in the country.

The request for the assets declaration forms of the top executives of banks is contained in a letter to the managing directors of the banks dated June 1, 2021.

“Listed among the officers whose assets declaration forms are expected by the Commission are managing directors, deputy managing directors and executive directors of all the banks.

“The request is pursuant to the Bank Employees, Etc. (Declaration of Assets) Act, 1986, which mandates bankers to declare assets upon employment and annually thereafter.

“Violators of the law risk imprisonment for a term of up to ten years.”