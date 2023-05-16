EFCC Confirms SaharaReporters’ Story On Dismissal Of Two Officers Who Beat Junior Colleague To Death, Says ‘Suspended Officers’ Handed Over To Police

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed SaharaReporters’ story about two officers of the agency who beat a junior officer to death.

Abel Isah, a cadet in the Sokoto Zonal Command of the agency was recently beaten to death by superior officers for refusing to sign off on incomplete exhibits handed over to him.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported that two of Abel’s superior officers were angered by his refusal to be part of the illegality and therefore heavily descended on him.

Sadly, Isah, who hailed from Plateau State, was subsequently beaten to death by the superior officers.

The newspaper also reported that the two superior officers had quietly been dismissed. But this angered some of Abel’s colleagues, who said the punishment for murder should be graver than “mere dismissal”.

SaharaReporters learnt on Sunday that the deceased had however been buried amid tears, in the presence of his family, friends and other loved ones.

Wilson Uwujaren, the spokesperson for the anti-graft agency confirmed SaharaReporters’ story on Tuesday in Abuja that the two officers had been suspended.

He identified the killer officers as Apata Odunayo and Ogbujib Tochukwu, but claimed that Inspector Abel Dickson (Isah) died from “injuries allegedly sustained during a scuffle with the suspended officers”.

But he added that the officers had been handed over to the police for “possible prosecution”.

He said, “The two officers with whom he had a disagreement have been suspended by the Commission and handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“The latest information is that a two-count holding charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide has been filed against them at a Chief Magistrate Court, Gwiwa in Sokoto. Both offences are punishable under Sections 60 and 191 of the Sokoto State Penal Code Law, 2019.

“Without prejudice to the Police investigation, they will, in addition, face further disciplinary measures in line with the Commission’s staff regulation.”

“The EFCC officer who was beaten to death by his superiors has been buried,” a source told SaharaReporters on Sunday.

It was also learnt that the atmosphere was gloomy as Abel’s remains were lowered to the ground while the air was filled with pain and anguish, especially as his killers had not been brought to justice.

“The EFCC cadet was killed in Sokoto. The cadet was beaten to death by his seniors at the zonal headquarters for refusing to sign off on incomplete exhibits handed over to him,” a source had told SaharaReporters.