EFCC Cadet Beaten To Death By Superior Officers For Refusing To Engage In Corruption, Buried Amid Tears As His Killers Roam Free

Abel Isah, a cadet in the Sokoto Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, who was recently beaten to death by superior officers, has been buried.

Isah was beaten to death by his superior officers for refusing to sign off on incomplete exhibits handed over to him.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported that two of Isah’s superior officers were angered by his refusal to be part of the illegality and therefore heavily descended on him.

Sadly, Isah, who hailed from Plateau State, was subsequently beaten to death by the superior officers.

SaharaReporters learnt on Sunday that the deceased had however been buried amid tears, in the presence of his family, friends and other loved ones.

Name VID-20230514-WA0009.mp4 Authored on Sun, 05/14/2023 – 15:06 Display in Video Section Off

SaharaReporters earlier reported that Isah would be buried on Saturday.

“The EFCC officer who was beaten to death by his superiors has been buried,” a source said on Sunday.

It was also learnt that the atmosphere was gloomy as Isah remains were lowered to the ground while the air was filled with pain and anguish, especially as his killers had not been brought to justice.

“The EFCC cadet was killed in Sokoto. The cadet was beaten to death by his seniors at the zonal headquarters for refusing to sign off on incomplete exhibits handed over to him,” a source had told SaharaReporters.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported that the two officers who beat Isah to death were quietly dismissed.

But many of Isah’s colleagues had grumbled that the punishment for murder or manslaughter should be stiffer than mere dismissal.

“The two senior officers who killed the cadet have been dismissed but many people, including Isah’s colleagues, are grumbling that the dismissal is not adequate punishment since it is a case of clear murder,” the source had said.

Efforts to reach the spokesperson for the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwajaren on Sunday for an update were not successful as his mobile lines were switched off.