EFCC auctions Diezani, others’ property

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has called on Nigerians to bid for some property which have been forfeited to the federal government.

The property, located in Lagos, Rivers, Abuja, Anambra, Gombe, Ebonyi, Kaduna, Delta, Edo, Kwara, Cross River, Osun and Oyo states, were seized from politicians and businessmen.

Some of the property in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt reportedly belonged to a former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Allison-Madueke, said to have been acquired by the proceeds of financial crimes.

It was gathered that 23 luxury property in Banana Island Estate, Lagos, were confiscated from the former oil minister.

In a public notice by the anti-graft agency , individuals and corporate organisations who are interested in the said property must not have been prosecuted by the commission.

It added that bid forms should be downloaded from the EFCC website: www.efcc.gov.ng, noting that bidders were invited to inspect the property.

The property includes Flat 1, Heritage Court Estate, Rivers State; a three-bedroom apartment unit with one-room boys’ quarters located at Foreshore Estate off Onikoyi road, Ikoyi, Lagos State among many others.