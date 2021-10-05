EFCC arrests Ganduje’s wife

Hafsat Ganduje, First Lady of Kano State, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

She was arrested on Monday based on a petition written against her by one of her sons, Abdulazeez.

In his petition, Abdulazeez, the governor’s first son, had said he was approached by a property developer to facilitate the acquisition of some plots of land in Kano with some hundreds of thousands of US dollars as commission.He said three months later, the property developer discovered that the plots of land he paid for had been allocated to other buyers and he requested for refund,Abdulazeez said the mother refused to honour the request, straining the relationship between the son and the developer.

He was said to have fled abroad after filing the petition which was widely reported in the media.

The anti-graft agency had summoned Kano first lady but she was said to have refused to honour the invitation.

An official of the EFCC said on Tueday morning that Ganduje’s wife was picked up following her rejection to honour the invitation extended to her on the matter.

The senior official noted that she was quizzed immediately after her arrest Monday evening by the crack detective team of the anti-graft agency, adding that she would continue to respond to queries in relation to the subject matter on Tuesday at the commission’s headquarters.

The spokesman of the agency, Wilson Uwujaren, could not be reached for comments as his mobile phone indicated ”switched off”.