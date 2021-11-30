NEWS
EFCC arrests 60 at Yahoo Boys’ awards night
Operatives of the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), arrested 60 suspected internet fraudsters during an awards ceremony in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
The commission, in a statement, said the event tagged “Peer Youths Awards”, was organised to reward high-level internet fraudsters.
Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include exotic cars, electronic devices, laptop computers and mobile phones.
It said the suspects will soon be charged to court.
NEWS
Court orders forfeiture of assets linked to ex-Naval chief Jibrin, NSCDC official
Former Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin and a serving Deputy Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Adam Imam Yusuf are to forfeit 20 properties valued at billions of naira.
A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja ordered the interim forfeiture of the properties allegedly acquired illegally by the duo.
Some of the assets include hotels; filling stations; residential apartments; undeveloped parcels of land, among others located in Abuja, Kogi and Rivers states.
Justice Taiwo Taiwo gave the order in a ruling after listening to Osuobeni Akponimisingha, a Principal Legal Officer with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), who moved an ex-parte motion he filed.
Justice Taiwo, who gave the ICPC 90 days to conclude its ongoing investigation on the case, ordered the commission to publicise the interim forfeiture order to enable members of the public with interests in the affected property to approach the court and show cause why they should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.
The ICPC stated, in a supporting affidavit, that its preliminary investigations showed Yusuf and Jibrin allegedly acquired the property through money laundering activities, using about 13 companies.
The commission said it was convinced that NSCDC deputy commandant, with a monthly salary of about N217,222 67, cannot legitimately acquired the assets traced to him.
The ICPC said: “Adam Imam Yusuf was alleged to have been in active connivance with former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin (who was Chief of Naval Staff between 2014 and 2015) to defraud the Federal Government of Nigeria vide certain phoney financial transactions through suspicious individuals and corporate entities.
“Adam Imam Yusuf was alleged to have been used by Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin as a front to make funny financial transactions for the purchase of moveable and immovable assets worth billions of naira.
“Adam Imam Yusuf was also alleged to have bought several other immovable assets outside Nigeria i.e., Dubai among other countries through proxies and held same in trust for Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin
“Intelligence report also alleged that one Ademu Lawal Mohammed was also a proxy and front for Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin wherein moveable and immovable assets were bought through him to hold in trust for the said Vice Admiral Oyibe Jibrin.
“Adam Imam Yusuf was alleged to have benefited the following assets: Toyota Camry 2020 model; Toyota Hilux 2019 model; Mercedes Benz ML350-2018 model; Mercedes Benz ML350-2016 model; Toyota Avalon 2019 model; Mercedes Benz G-Wagon 2016 model; Toyota Prado 2018 model; three tippers and nine fuel tankers vehicles from the phoney financial transactions he was carrying out on behalf of Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin.
RELATED POSTS
APC youths name caretaker panel members
Nov 30, 2021
NLC to National Assembly: make law to punish electoral…
Nov 30, 2021
‘APC yet to “Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin owns Lahab International Multi Services Ltd and Gate Coast Properties International Ltd through proxies.
“Adam Imam Yusuf, John Maji and Gen. Ishaya Bauka (rtd) were fronts for Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin.
“About thirteen (13) companies were involved in the money laundering scheme through properties for Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin. Bushi & Bushi Law Firm was also part of companies used as proxy to either receive money or buy properties for Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin as revealed in the course of preliminary investigation.
“Gen. Ishaya Bauka (Retd) is a managing partner of Bushi & Bushi Law Firm and an ally of Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin. Gen. Ishaya Bauka (Retd) is also the owner of Gamgum Nigeria Limited, Beinkein Concepts and Joseph Hospitality Court.
“Investigation revealed that General Ishaya Bauka (rtd) made part payment on behalf of Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin for the properties described as House 21, & 23, 2nd 2 Avenue, Paradise Hills Estate, Guzape, Abuja sometime in 2012.
“It was confirmed from the bank account statement of Bushi & Bushi Law Firm was used to launder money for Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin as the firm could not provide evidence to substantiate the transactions flowing in and out of the said account.
“Gen. Ishaya Bauka (Retd) of Bushi & Bushi Law Firm claimed that he borrowed monies from his business partner, Sayeed Mohammed to complete the payment for the alleged properties.
“Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin was invited to appear before the Commission and give explanation propriety or otherwise of the properties linked to him but he failed or neglected to appear till date, rather he wrote letter through his lawyers for time to enable him honour the invitations.
“Despite the said letters on behalf of Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin, requesting for extension of the date of the invitation at his convenience, he has failed or neglected to appear till date.
“The applicant has not conclude its preliminary investigation on the matter, and therefore requires 90 days within which to conclude preliminary investigations and report to this honourable court.”
Some of the affected property include: four Ummays Hummays Energy filling stations in Gwagwalada, Abuja; Lahab Hotels & Suites in Lokoja, Kogi State; Lahab Bakery in Lokoja, Kogi State; House 21, 2nd Avenue, Paradise Hills Estate, Guzape, Abuja; House 23, 282 Avenue, Paradise Hills Estate, Guzape, Abuja and Flat 6, Ile Ife Street; Off Emeka Anyaoku Street, Area 8, Garki, Abuja.
Others are: Houses A21, A22, A23 and A24, Baba Inna Crescent, Fafu Reliable Homes, Estate, Idu, Abuja; four-bedroom detached apartment at House 9173 NAF Valley Estate, Phase 1, Asokoro, Abuja; two-bedroom terrace, with boys quarter at Ouse E211 NAF Valley Estate, Phase II, Asokoro, Abuja; Three bedroom terrace housing unit at House B424, Road 20, Flat 10, NAF Harmony Estate, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State; hectares at Passo, Gwagwalada, Abuja and an undeveloped parcel of land opposite the Gwagwalada office of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).
NEWS
JAMB takes over collection of registration fees for CBT centres
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it will collect the approved N700 registration fee on behalf of Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres along with its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration fees as from next year.
The board said the funds, or whatever is due to each registration centre, would be remitted to its bank account on a weekly basis or any other time frame acceptable to the centres’ owners.
JAMB said the new move is meant to stop “extortion” allegedly perpetrated by CBT centres during registration of examination candidates.
The intervention would block all loopholes through which service providers extort hapless candidates, the board said in its weekly bulletin which the board’s Head of Media and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, gave reporters yesterday in Abuja.
According to the bulletin, the initiative followed a review of the UTME process, which revealed unethical and unacceptable practices by many CBT centres.
“It is to be noted that these centres are allowed to collect only N700 as registration charges, but some fraudulent centre owners misused that opportunity to engage in conducts unbecoming of respectable establishments as they indulge in massive extortion of candidates, among others, during the exercise.
“Consequently, the board has resolved to henceforth make the UTME registration process cashless to put a stop to such acts of extortion. This intervention will block all loopholes through which hapless candidates are extorted by unconscionable service providers.
“This process will not, in anyway, increase the cost of UTME registration, which remains as it was in the previous year. As such, it is only the process of payment that has changed, not the cost.
“It would be recalled that in the previous years, candidates paid N700 at the centres. However, with the new policy, candidates simply walk into any registration centre and register without paying anything as the fee hitherto payable to the centre had been paid along with the cost of obtaining the e-PINS,” the bulletin added.
breaking
Fuel Subsidy Removal: Don’t paralyse Nigeria’s economy – PFN warns Buhari government
President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke has cautioned the Nigerian Government against further aggravating the suffering of Nigerians through the proposed fuel subsidy removal.
He said the removal of fuel subsidy will lead to hikes in the prices of petroleum products.
In a release issued on Sunday by his Media Office, Oke warned that the implementation of such a policy could increase the hardship currently being experienced by the people of the country.
He lamented that prices of consumables and other items were increasingly getting out of reach of the people, noting that if the proposed subsidy removal is done, it would worsen the hardship of the people of the nation.
“Everybody will feel it, particularly the underprivileged. The negative effects will surely outweigh the positive. The cost of transportation for humans and goods across the country will skyrocket and other things connected which will have a spiral effect on the general living standard of the populace; the suffering will be multi-dimensional. Please, let all stakeholders be sensitive to this avoidable path and do the needful,” he said.
Oke said the situation has become worrisome due to the reduction in the purchasing power of Nigerians caused by the continuous fall in the value of the nation’s currency at the exchange market.
The PFN president, therefore, admonished the government to do all it could to revive the four ailing refineries in the country, with a view to ensuring they operate at an optimal level for a lasting benefit for the country and its people.
“By whatever means, let the Federal Government put its heart into ensuring that our refineries are back to life. In addition, in order to stem the rising cost of living, farmers and others connected to them should be encouraged. This is what can help our economy,” the cleric said.
While maintaining that the Christian body would always support policies that would enhance good governance, he urged the government to put in place tangible palliative measures that could ameliorate the hardship being experienced.
“Without begging the issue, there should be well-defined palliative measures in place that can cushion the effect of the hardship being experienced by Nigerians, especially the commoners. One is not talking about political palliatives that never last. We have seen enough of such,” he said.
Continuing, the bishop pointed out that “an increase in the price of petroleum from its present N165 to N340 per litre can trigger tension and crises in the country which in turn can paralyse our economy if not handled with utmost care”.
On the proposed N5,000 to be paid to about 40 million poor Nigerians by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to ameliorate the effects of the planned fuel subsidy removal, Oke asserted that “Again, the planned introduction of N5,000 for 40 million poor Nigerians is to create a cesspool of corruption. How do you define ‘the poor’? They, mostly, don’t use telephones. They, mostly, don’t have bank accounts. How will the money get to them?”
The renowned cleric advised the government to be wary of policies that could jeopardise the conduct of the 2023 general elections, insisting that all hands must be geared towards steering the wheel of the country to a better place.
As a panacea to the rising cost of food items, the PFN President advised that farmers and relevant stakeholders should be empowered with relevant tools and funds through loans with little interest.
Meanwhile, Oke who is also the presiding Bishop of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries implored the government not to relent in its efforts at ensuring that security challenges in the country become a thing of the past.
Trending
-
breaking2 days ago
New COVID-19 strain: Planned visit of Ramaphosa to Nigeria raises concern
-
breaking2 days ago
#EndSARS Report: SERAP, 116 Nigerians drag Buhari to court, seek order compelling arrest of suspects
-
breaking2 days ago
Gunmen kidnap DPO, demand N50m ransom in Edo
-
breaking2 days ago
Fuel Subsidy Removal: Don’t paralyse Nigeria’s economy – PFN warns Buhari government
-
breaking2 days ago
COVID-19: FG directs all civil servants to resume, get vaccinated
-
NEWS2 days ago
Petrol tanker overturns, explodes in Ogun
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Real Madrid takes final decision to sign Pogba for free from Man Utd
-
POLITICS2 days ago
2023 presidency: I am for Atiku not Tinubu, Mr Ibu clarifies