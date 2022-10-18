EFCC arrests 12 bankers for alleged fraud in Enugu

The Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 12 bankers in Enugu.

The suspects are accused of “insider fraud”, the anti-graft agency said in a statement.

They are Odeniyi Anthony, Deki Kingsley Onyekachi, Oguchukwu Ene, Elendu Chizaram, Victoria Ezedie, Chidi-Ukah Obinna.

Others include Anyakora Uchenna, Onah Kingsley, Akwe Elizabeth and Chinenye Grace Acibe, Etoh Lawrence Uzochukwu and Udeze Harrison.

EFCC findings showed that the bankers allegedly stole different amounts of money from some dormant accounts in a branch of an old generation bank in Enugu.

The funds were transferred from to various beneficiaries, with the principal beneficiary already identified.

The commission said all will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Several Nigerians have been victims of missing funds, especially those who did not use their accounts for a long period of time.