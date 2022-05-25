NEWS
EFCC arraigns British national in Abuja for N151million fraud
he Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the Director of Micad Project City Services Limited, James Nolan, before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja over N151.3million fraud.
Nolan, a British national, was arraigned before the court on Tuesday on a 20-count charge involving obtaining by false pretence, non-compliance with the Money Laundering Act 2011 (as amended) and criminal conversion of proceeds of crime to the tune of N151,394,328.
According to the anti-graft agency, the Briton, who is the director of the company and signatory to its account, allegedly obtained by false pretence the sum of N151,394,328 from the Federal Capital Territory Administration.
This is not the first time the commission would arraign Nolan in court for fraudulent acts.
In November 2019, the commission filed an extra 16-count charge against him in addition to the previous 16-count charge bordering on money laundering he was facing at the Federal High Court, Abuja.
Nolan was earlier arraigned in connection with the case of the Irish engineering company, Process and Industrial Development (P&ID), which reneged on the execution of a 20-year gas and supply processing agreement (GSPA) it signed with the Nigerian government.
NEWS
Families of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers protest in Abuja
The families of passengers kidnapped from the bombed Abuja-Kaduna are protesting in the Federal Capital Territory.
This is the first time the families would be protesting in Abuja since the ill-fated incident.
Terrorists had attacked the train on March 28, leading to the death of no fewer than eight persons, 26 persons injured and several persons were abducted.
The families said the protest was a result of the threat by the terrorists to start killing those in captivity if their demands are not met.
They appealed to the President Muhammadu Buhari , the service chiefs and international organisations to help secure the release of their loved ones.
NEWS
Pregnant woman, 4 children murdered by IPOB buried in Anambra
Harira Jibril, the pregnant woman killed alongside her four children has been buried in Anambra State.
She was buried with her four dead children; Fatima, 9; Khadijah, 7; Hadiza, 5; and Zaituna, 2.
Militants of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) gunned them down at Isulo, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state, on Sunday.
The corpses of the victims were recovered on Tuesday evening.
The husband and father of the deceased, Jubril Ahmed had planned to take the corpses to Adamawa for burial.
That plan was, however, cancelled after it was discovered that their bodies were already decomposing.
“We decided to bury them in Awka Wednesday (today). The mortuary attendant did not treat the corpses, no preservation measure was done; hence we cannot travel with the corpses as they have already started decomposing. We have no other option than to take them to Awka and bury them there,” Sarki Kabiru Bakari, leader of the Hausa Community in Orunba South of Anambra said.
NEWS
Terrorists release another video of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers including Pakistan national
Terrorists who attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train and killed eight people have released a fresh hostage video showing their victims in an unidentified location suspected to be a forest.
The victims were abducted when bandits attacked the Kaduna-bound train on March 28.
Eight passengers were killed during the train attack, while a yet-to-be-confirmed number of persons were kidnapped.
A masked terrorist wore a military uniform and stood behind the abductees in the new video obtained by Arise TV.
Some of the captives were seen calling on the government to come to their rescue.
One of them, identified himself as a Pakistan national, and appealed to the Nigerian government to meet the kidnappers’ demands so they could be freed.
The development is coming a few days after the terrorists demanded the release of their children in the custody of the Nigerian government before they could begin negotiation for the release of the abducted train passengers.
The gunmen made their demand known when they reached out to one Alhaji Tukur Mamu, an aide to Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, and said they were not interested in money as ransom.
One of the terrorists simply identified as Abu Barra told Mamu that their children, among them a year-old boy, were being held at an orphanage home in Yola, Adamawa State capital.
He said the children about eight of them were seized from their mothers at Nasarawa State before being taken to Yola by government agents.
He emphasised that others had offered millions of naira to them as ransom to release them but they told them it was not about money.
