Edwin Clark dies at 97

Pan Niger Delta Forum leader, Edwin Clark, is dead.

Aged 97, the former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South leader’s death was confirmed in a statement by a representative of the family, Prof. C. C. Clark, on Tuesday.

The statement read, “The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, wishes to announce the passing of Chief (Dr.) Sen. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark OFR, CON on Monday, 17th February 2025.

“The family appreciates your prayers at this time. Other details will be announced later by the family.”

