Eduardo Camavinga’s agent reacts to Arsenal and Chelsea transfer links

Eduardo Camavinga’s agent has posted a statement dismissing rumours the Real Madrid midfielder could join Arsenal or Chelsea this month.

It was reported on Friday that Arsenal had launched a move to sign Camavinga on loan for the rest of the season.

Chelsea, who have spent more than £400m on new signings under new owner Todd Boehly, were also said to be interested in the France international.

Arsenal made Belgium forward Leandro Trossard their first January signing earlier this week and the Gunners are also closing in on a deal for centre-back Jakub Kiwior.

But Mikel Arteta is also keen to bolster his midfield options to provide cover and competition for in-form duo Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will be in the market for a new midfielder either this month or in the summer as they prepare for life without Jorginho and N’Golo Kante.

Arsenal and Chelsea may have viewed Camavinga as an ideal target as they look for January additions but the player’s agent has dismissed the rumours.

‘There’s no truth in that,’ agent Joshua Barnett told Fabrizio Romano.

‘Of course every club in the world would want him, but he’s very happy in Real Madrid and Real Madrid are very happy with Camavinga.’

Real Madrid signed Camavinga from Rennes in 2021 but the midfielder – who played in the World Cup final in Qatar – has struggled for game-time this season, starting just five La Liga games.

Premier League leaders Arsenal host Manchester United on Sunday and expect new signing Trossard to be available for the match.

‘We’re really happy to have him,” said Arteta, who confirmed the former Brighton star had trained with the squad on Friday.

‘He’s a player we have followed for a while now and the opportunity came and we have the necessity to have a player in the front line that is versatile enough to to play different positions.’