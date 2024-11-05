Edu Gaspar Resigns As Arsenal Sporting Director

Arsenal’s sporting director Edu Gaspar resigned on Monday, citing his desire to “pursue a different challenge” after spearheading the Gunners’ revival in recent years. The former midfielder, who was part of the Arsenal side that last won the Premier League in 2003/04, was installed as the club’s first technical director in 2019. The 46-year-old played a key role in the appointment of Mikel Arteta as manager later that year. Reports suggest the Brazilian could be set for a role working for Greek businessman Evangelos Marinakis, who owns Nottingham Forest and Olympiakos.

“This was an incredibly hard decision to make,” Edu said in a statement on Arsenal’s website.

“I’ve loved working with so many great colleagues across our men’s, women’s and academy teams, especially Mikel, who has become a great friend.

“Now it is time to pursue a different challenge. Arsenal will always remain in my heart. I wish the club and its supporters only good things and all the very best.”

Edu arrived back in London five years ago after spells as sporting director at Corinthians and a similar role with the Brazilian national team.

He oversaw a clear out of ageing stars such as Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to make way for a younger squad that has thrived under Arteta’s leadership, albeit with little silverware to show for it.

Arsenal have not won a trophy since lifting the FA Cup in 2020, but finished second to Manchester City in each of the past two Premier League seasons.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)