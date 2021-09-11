NEWS
Edo Polytechnic student commits suicide, wills mobile phone to girlfriend
A 23-year-old student of Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State, identified only as Solomon, has committed suicide.
Solomon, who until his death a National Diploma 1 student of Public Administration, was discovered dangling from the ceiling of his room on Friday night.
He was said to have left a terse suicide note behind.
According to a source who pleaded anonymity, the victim ordered that his mobile phone be given to one Sandra whom he begged for forgiveness in the suicide note.
The source said that the Sandra was his girlfriend and that they were course mates.
“Solomon was in class on Friday and left for home after class. We only came home later in the evening to find him dangling from the ceiling of his room.
“He was a very quiet boy who took his academics very serious. He didn’t go out and never showed any sign of depression whatsoever,’’ the source said.
The polytechnic spokesman, Mr. Mustapha Oshiobugie, who confirmed the incident, said he was yet to be briefed on the details.
Zamfara bandits beg for dialogue
Pounded by the military from the air and land, with many camps destroyed and many gunmen neutralised and arrested, Zamfara bandits are now suing for peace.
They want to dialogue with the government and have made overtures in this regard.
Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara disclosed this on Saturday, but he dismissed the overtures as belated.
He said that the state government is no longer interested in dialoguing with bandits as they rejected the olive branch stretched to them earlier.
He said in Gusau that instead, security forces would flush them out of the state.
“My administration will no longer grant amnesty to bandits as they have failed to embrace the peace initiative earlier extended to them,’’ the governor said, while addressing a congregation.
He urged residents to be patient and to support new security measures put in place to flush out bandits and their collaborators to restore peace in the state.
The governor said the barrage of attacks on bandits by security forces had made them to make a fresh overture to government seeking dialogue.
He said the bandits’ emissaries informed him that they had repented and would want to dialogue with government.
He noted that some of the bandits were running out of Zamfara to other states as a result of the new security measures introduced by the state government.
Matawalle warned politicians against giving any form of support to bandits, stressing that: “politicians should fear God and stop buying motorcycles to distribute to people who, in turn, sell to bandits to perpetuate their evil acts.’’
The governor also said that Zamfara government would prosecute any politician caught in the act.
Zamfara had cut off food, petroleum products supply and other essential commodities from the reach of the bandits in their various camps.
The government had also intercepted several vehicles conveying food, drinks and petroleum products to various bandits’ camps in the state.
The government said earlier that it had also arrested more than 100 violators of Gov. Matawalle’s Executive Order to restore law and order in the state.
Matawalle had established the Special Taskforce to enforce measures to address the lingering security challenges of mass kidnapping for ransom and cattle rustling in the state.
Executive Order
On Aug. 26, the governor signed an Executive Order suspending all weekly markets in Zamfara, banned bicycles and motorcycles from carrying more than one passenger and not more than three passengers in the case of tricycles.
“No bicycle, motorcycle or tricycle shall ply any road or run within Zamfara State between 6.30 p.m. and 6 a.m., while in Gusau metropolis, the ban shall be between 8 p.m. and 6a.m.
“No firewood or charcoal shall be transported from the bush to any part of Zamfara State by bicycle, motorcycle, tricycle, car, articulated vehicle, lorry, truck or any vehicle by whatever name called.
“No sheep or cow shall be transported into or outside Zamfara State.
“The sale of petroleum products by fuel stations within the control of a village head is banned.
“Fuel stations shall not sell petroleum products in jerry can or any other container to any customer.
“No fuel station shall sell more than five litres to motorcyclists, tricyclists and not more than 40 litres to any vehicle.
“All shops, kiosks, containers, tents and stands located at Garejin Mailaina, Gusau, are hereby closed.’’
The state government had also established a Special Taskforce to ensure full compliance with the order while mobile courts were set up to prosecute violators.
Meanwhile, commercial activities in the state have been halted following the two week suspension of telecommunication networks in the state by the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC).
All banking services, mobile telephone services, internet and other related services have also been suspended.
Yoruba Nation supporters storm Igboho for fresh agitations after Sheikh Gumi’s visit
Agitators for the Yoruba Nation and supporters of Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, are set to resume their protest on Saturday (today) in Igboho town, Oyo State.
This rally is coming days after controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi visited the Oyo State town and confirmed herdsmen grazing – a move which was condemned by Yoruba elder statesmen including the Aare Ona Kakanfo, Gani Adams.
Adams and others had described Gumi’s visit to Igboho community as provocative and drumming for trouble.
The rally on Saturday by Yoruba Nation supporters is based on solidarity and support for Sunday Igboho who is currently in detention in Cotonou.
Sunday Igboho’s spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, in a broadcast disclosed that the rally would take place in Igboho town, the community of his embattled principal.
Igboho is from Aladikun compound in Modeke, Igboho, Oyo State.
The 48-year-old agitator who was first detained at the Brigade économique et financière (BEF), is currently at Prison Civile de Cotonou — Cotonou Civil Prison.
In the last judgment, the Cour De’appal De Cotonou ordered that Igboho should be kept in prison custody.
Koiki said, “Yoruba Nation Rally will be happening in the town of our Father, Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho Oosa – Date: 11th of September 2021 – Time: 10:00am Host: Gbogbo Omo Yoruba Agbaye”
Bandits demand foodstuffs, livestock as ransom
The closure of many markets across the North West is taking a heavy toll on bandits as they are reportedly demanding food to release their captives.
At least four governors closed markets in their states as part of measures to check banditry.
Few days after the closure of markets in some rural areas in Sokoto, bandits demanded food to release their captives.
A resident of Sabo Birni, who pleaded anonymity narrated, how the child of one of his neighbours regained freedom after giving out food items.
“They abducted a daughter of one man in our village and when he could not raise the money, they asked him to bring 10 measures of rice to collect the girl and they kept their promises,”
Another resident of Sokoto revealed how bandits requested for food items and drinks to release an abducted driver.
“They initially demanded for N15 million before later agreed to accept N600,000.
“They asked his employer who is my friend to use the money to buy bags of rice, crates of energy drinks (Fearless), cartons of spaghetti, cigarettes and bring the remaining change to them. The man is still trying to raise the money,” he said
A security analyst, Aminu Bala Sokoto (rtd), said the situation has shown that the current military onslaught on bandits in Zamfara is yielding result.
“The operation is crippling them because it is not only targeting them, it is also targeting their storage facilities. They are now in a state of disarray, looking for survival.
“And their situation is compounded with the shut down of GSM network in Zamfara and Katsina because they cannot reach out to the relatives of their captives.
“I hope the shut down will cover other states in the region,” he said
