Edo House of Assembly impeaches Philip Shaibu

The Edo State House of Assembly has impeached the state’s deputy governor Philip Shaibu.

He was impeached during the house’s plenary session on Monday in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Shaibu’s impeachment followed the adoption of the report of a seven-man committee set up by the chief judge of Edo Edo State Justice Daniel Okungbowa to investigate allegations of misconduct against the deputy governor.

Last week, the Edo House of Assembly started the impeachment proceedings against Shaibu. Twenty-one of the 24 lawmakers signed a petition to that effect.

They accused Shaibu of perjury and disclosure of the state government’s secrets.