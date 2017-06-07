Edo Assembly holds plenary with rented generator

The lingering electricity crisis in the country is taking heavy tolls on Edo State House of Assembly, as it had to rely on the services of a generating set to electricity to power the hallowed chamber during plenary on Tuesday.

However, the sad story is that the generating set was rented by the leadership of the Assembly.

It was gathered that the situation degenerated that low, following a shabby job carried out in the repair of the faulty generating plant at the Assembly which has broken down for some a time now.

A reliable source at the Assembly who asked not to be named, told journalists that contract for the repair of the faulty generator was awarded to one of the Honourable members who alegedly bided for its repair for the sum of N9 million.

The source further alleged that the Deputy Speaker of the House, Mrs. Elizabeth Ativie, headed the Committee that awarded the contract for the repair job.

It was gathered that the leadership of the Assembly had to resort to renting a generating set to power the Anthony Enahoro Complex during plenary.

The rented generator however did not help matter and was not friendly to the environment as it emitted thick, black smoke, apparently due to overload.

It would be recalled that the Speaker of the House, Justin Okonoboh, had amidst alleged plot to unseat him penultimate week, postponed plenary to enable the House carry out maintenance work on the Assembly complex, including the repair of the generating power plant.

“Postponement is very convenient for us. There was no impeachment. The generator was malfunctioning and I came early Monday morning to inspect some of these works needed to be done so as to avoid embarrassment during plenary sitting,” he had said.