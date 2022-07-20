NEWS
Edo APC chieftain escapes from kidnappers’ den
The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ward 9, Orhionmwon Local Government of Edo State, Mr Godwin Aigbogun, has escaped from his abductors’ den.
The kidnappers, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, were said to have demanded N5 million ransom from his family after Aigbogun was abducted on his way back to his village from his farm in Ologbo-nugu on Monday evening.
The state Publicity Secretary, Barrister Peter Uwadiae, confirmed his escape to The PUNCH on Wednesday morning and said that he hasd since rejoined his family.
“I can confirm to you that he has escaped from the kidnappers’ den. I don’t know how he did it but I must commend him for his bravery. The APC family in the state is happy about this. He is now with the family,” he added.
Bread makers threaten nationwide strike
Premium Breadmakers Association of Nigeria (PBAN), comprising owners, Managing Directors and Partners of premium bakeries in Nigeria, have concluded plans to embark on four-day warning strike beginning from Thursday July 21, 2022.
The bread makers took the decision in protest against increasing prices of baking materials in the country, saying it has become impossible to operate bakeries in Nigeria.
President of the Association, Emmanuel Onuorah and Public & Industrial Relations Officer, Babalola Thomas, also asked the Federal Government to stop charging 15% Wheat development levy on wheat import.
In addition, they requested NAFDAC to review downwards the N154,000 penalty charged bakeries on late renewal of certificates.
PBAN also called on the government to grant members access to grants and soft loans being given by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to Minor, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs).
The association also called for the stoppage of multi-agencies regulation of the breadmaking industry.
It said, “Operating a bakery in Nigeria has become near impossible as the incessant increase in the prices of baking materials and diesel rendered the industry comatose. Bakeries are mostly running on huge losses and this is no longer sustainable.
“Bread is a staple food and one of the cheapest ‘grab and go’ food that is available for both the poor and rich. It therefore behooves on the federal government to be mindful of this and ensure the survival and sustainability of the industry.
“In a move to ensure the survival of the Premium breadmaking industry in Nigeria, we have decided to embark on a withdrawal of services beginning from Thursday 21st July, 2022 for four days in the first instance and where no intervention from the government, we shall escalate the duration of the withdrawal.
“Our efforts to ensure the survival of the industry led to series of meetings with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Abuja (FMITI) with our sister association in the breadmaking industry in 2021. Our best attempts to ensure that suggestions we put forward for survival of the breadmaking industry has not yielded the desired result.
“Therefore, the withdrawal of service is the only way we believe we can use to get to Federal Government and Nigerians and let them know our plight and how difficult it has been with the breadmaking industry in Nigeria.”
Nigeria at risk of Marburg virus – NCDC
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) says Nigeria is at moderate risk of the importation and impact of the Marburg virus ( MVD).
In a statement on Wednesday, the Director General of NCDC , Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, said this is based on the organization’s assessment following the outbreak in Ghana.
The Marburg virus causes a rare, highly infectious disease and severe haemorrhagic fever in humans and non-human primates just like the Ebola virus.
Dr Adetifa said, “Based on available data, the overall risk of both importation of the disease and its potential impact on the Nigerian population is said to be moderate as assessed by NCDC experts and partners given the following:
“The proximity (same region), high traffic from Ghana and countries that share borders with Ghana, the incubation period of 21 days of the virus, heightened surveillance at point of entry, Nigeria’s capacity to respond to the outbreak in country and the fact that persons with MVD transmit the virus when they become symptomatic unlike for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 that can also be transmitted by infected persons without symptoms.”
He said there was currently, no case of Marburg virus in Nigeria, adding that several measures are being put in place to prevent an outbreak of the disease in-country.
While saying that NCDC is on high alert, he said Nigeria has the capacity to test for the virus presently at the National Reference Laboratory in Abuja and the University of Lagos Teaching Hospital laboratory Centre for Human and Zoonotic Virology.
He said diagnostic capacity can be scaled up to other laboratories if required as Nigeria had the resources (human, technical and laboratory) for prompt identification and management in the event of a single imported case.
However, he said the risk of importation may be further reduced as the current situation in Ghana is under control as reported by Ghana Health Service.
According to him, point of entry surveillance has been heightened, trained rapid response teams are on standby to be deployed in the event of an outbreak and the NCDC’s Incident Coordination Centre (ICC) is on alert mode.
He said the NCDC is also amplifying risk communication efforts and continues to work with states and partners to strengthen preparedness activities which include– review of risk communication protocols, plans and messages in the event of an outbreak.
He advised Nigerians to avoid non-essential travel to locations where the outbreak is reported for the moment, and also avoid direct contact with blood, saliva, vomit, urine, and other bodily fluids of people with suspected or confirmed Marburg virus.
The outbreak in Ghana is the second incidence of the virus in West Africa following the previous incidence in Guinea in August 2021.
The disease was first discovered in 1967 following outbreaks in Marburg and Frankfurt in Germany, and Belgrade, Serbia.
Since then, outbreaks and sporadic cases have been reported in some African countries.
Matawalle bars Zamfara monarchs from awarding chieftaincy titles without approval
Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State has directed traditional institutions to seek approval before awarding conferring traditional titles.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by Special Adviser Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications. Zailani Bappa.
According to the statement, the governor said, “All Emirs, Senior District Heads and District Heads in the state are hereby directed to officially seek permission from the State Government before conferring traditional titles to anyone.
“The directive becomes necessary in order to check indicriminate award and possible abuse of the traditional institution.
“Henceforth, no Emir, Senior District Head or District Head must appoint anybody into any traditional office without securing official permission and clearance from the state Government.
“Compliance to this directive is now mandatory and failure to it will attract serious reprimand from the state Government”, the Governor warned in the statement.
Recall that the Yandoto Emirate conferred a title on a notorious bandit Adamu Alero, a development that raised dust within and outside the state.
