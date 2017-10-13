Edgal remains Lagos CP, say Police, Commission

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Police Service Commission (PSC) insisted on Thursday that Imohimi Edgal remains the Lagos State Commissioner of Police.

There were speculations that Edgal has been removed and asked to revert to Deputy Commissioner (DCP) rank by the Police Service Commission, PSC.

But Jimoh Moshood, spokesman of the Police said the demotion was not true. He told The Nation newspaper that though PSC had the power to appoint, promote and discipline officers from ranks of Assistant Superintendent (ASP) and above, it can only do so subject to recommendations from the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

“I am not aware of any such letter. Besides, the IGP has been out of the country on official duties. Let me also state that the news is untrue,” Moshood said.

“Yes the PSC has the power to appoint. Their power to promote and discipline is subject to recommendation from the IGP. So far, the IGP has not recommended the demotion of the affected officers.

“No compliant of indiscipline was made against them nor was any panel constituted to probe them. I urge the public to disregard that report please.”

Also, Dame Comfort Obi, a member of PSC said that Edgal remains remains acting CP Lagos. “He was not removed. He’s a DCP but appointed as acting CP in charge of Lagos. Nothing has changed,” she said.

The speculations that the Lagos CP was removed was based on a purported letter dated October 8, allegedly signed by Permanent Secretary, M.F. Istifanus and titled, “Withdrawal of acting appointments AP.25095 Mohimi D. Edgal and AP.36665 Agi Ali Janga”, says “the commission at its plenary meeting of September 27 and 28 decided not to ratify the “anticipatory appointments” made by its Chairman, Mike Okiro on August 22.

“Our letter with referral number PS/1924/VOL.1x/ dated 22 August, 2017, conveying honourable chairman’s anticipatory approval for the placement of the above named officers as Acting Commissioners of Police refers please.

“The commission at its 24th plenary meeting of September 27 and 28, 2017, took a decision not to ratify the anticipatory appointments.

“The officers are therefore, reverted to their substantive rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). Please accept the assurances of the commission’s high esteem.”