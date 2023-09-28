Eddie Howe issues injury update on Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Callum

Eddie Howe says he is hopeful over Alexander Isak’s injury after the striker was forced off in Newcastle United’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

Isak scored Newcastle’s winning goal in the second half at St James’ Park, while Howe’s side will now play Manchester United in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

But Newcastle were dealt a blow when Isak was replaced in the 62nd minute due to a calf problem.

Howe, whose side host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, has also revealed that both Callum Wilson and Sven Botman missed out due to injuries, while Dan Burn was out due to illness.

When asked about Isak after Newcastle’s win over City, Howe said: ‘Hopefully he’s okay.

‘He’s got a tight calf and we are nursing a few problems at the minute. The squad is stretched hence the changes to the team.’

Speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle, Howe added: ‘Wilson was left out tonight with hamstring tightness, Sven Botman has a knee problem.

‘Bruno twisted his ankle and Paul Dummett had cramp. Dan Burn and Martin Dubravka were unwell.’

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola claimed Newcastle’s increased ‘kicking’ and ‘aggression’ towards City’s players in the second half was a key factor behind their victory.

‘I think Newcastle couldn’t accept [City’s first-half dominance], they increased the rhythm and aggression and kicking, and they were there, more aggressive.

‘We struggled a little but that’s normal. I said at half time the second half will not be like the first.

‘I don’t know how many fouls they did and how many we did but we had double yellow cards. It is what it is.

‘I said to be there in the bad moments, and we were there. At the end we could not win, with the crowd. Congratulations to Newcastle.’