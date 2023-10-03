Callum Wilson is likely to miss Newcastle United’s Champions League showdown against Paris Saint-Germain with Sven Botman also unavailable.

Wilson and Botman missed Newcastle’s impressive Carabao Cup victory over Manchester City last week and the 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

Joelinton meanwhile missed Tuesday’s training session with the Brazilian also a doubt for the visit of the French champions but Eddie Howe has eased concerns over Sandro Tonali after the Italian was not pictured with the group.

‘Callum [Wilson] we think won’t make tomorrow but he’s going to be close,’ Howe told a press conference on Tuesday.

‘But as it stands now he won’t make the game. Joelinton is in a similar position where he is close so we’ll make a late check on him.

‘Sven [Botman] is out, he won’t play and Sandro [Tonali] is fine.’

Newcastle also remain without long-term absentees Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes.

The Magpies secured a valuable point away from home in their Champions League group opener against Milan a fortnight ago.

Paris Saint-Germain, who picked up a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund, now head to Tyneside for their first competitive fixture against Newcastle, with St James’ Park hosting its first Champions League tie in two decades.

‘We’re really looking forward to the game,’ Howe said. ‘I can’t wait to experience the home atmosphere that our fans create here tomorrow.

‘It’s going to be a memorable night and hopefully, our performance can make it that way too.’

Newcastle have been in excellent form since that stalemate in Milan, putting eight past Sheffield United before dumping Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup and easing past Burnley at the weekend.

PSG meanwhile have endured an slightly underwhelming stary to the campaign, sat in fifth place having won just three of their seven league games under Luis Enrique.