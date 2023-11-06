Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has warned Deontay Wilder not to face MMA and former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, following the Cameroonian’s impressive crossover fight with Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia last month. Ngannou, 37, lost via decision to WBC world heavyweight champion Fury, 34, and he even scored a knockdown, which led to many believing that he should have won on his boxing debut.

Ngannou, who earned millions from the dust-up in the desert, is keen to stay in boxing, after proving he can belong among the top heavyweights in the division. And one fight that could be on the cards is a clash with Wilder, who like Ngannou, is seen as one of the hardest-hitting heavyweights in combat sports.

The two have one thing in common: They both scored knockdowns against the unbeaten Fury. However, Ngannou would like to compete in a potential mixed rules contest – which boxing promoter Hearn has warned Wilder against in favor of a bout with his fighter, two-time heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua. Wilder hasn’t stepped inside the squared circle since his win over Robert Helenius late last year.

“It’s madness, have you seen his legs?” Hearn told Boxing Social. “If Ngannou kicks those legs, they will snap in two. I think Wilder should stick to the boxing and I think he should just have a boxing fight, he hasn’t boxed for over a year. Hopefully that could be [against] AJ, or he may end up getting the fight with Ngannou, who knows? We want to see Wilder back in the ring, not in the cage, because I’m not sure how that would go.”