



Eddie Hearn has been forced to defend a Pay Per View price increase for Anthony Joshua’s forthcoming fight against Dillian Whyte. The two heavyweight stars will go head-to-head at London’s O2 Arena on August 12, having previously faced each other eight years ago when Joshua won via knockout handing his opponent a first career defeat.

The long-awaited rematch will be shown live by broadcaster DAZN, but fans have been annoyed by the per-per-view price for the event, which has been set at £26.99. Followers of the sport were able to watch Tyson Fury’s fight against Whyte in April of last year for £24.95, which had the world title up for grabs. Joshua’s regular promoter Hearn was grilled on the unexpected price increase by talkSPORT presenter Andy Goldstein on air but was quick to play down the significance of the higher cost. Highlighting the situation, Goldstein asked: “Fury against Dillian Whyte was £24.95, this one is £26.99. Can you explain why it has gone up and has that got anything to do with the undercard?”

Heard replied: “No, different broadcasters, firstly. All broadcasters have a different pay-per-view price. There will be a fantastic undercard that will be announced at the press conference on Monday. “I think the last pay-per-view, I think it was Oleksandr Usyk, I think it was £29.99. Something like that? It is always around £24, £26, pay-per-view is pay-per-view. We have been there a million times. “This fight is pay-per-view on any platform. The fact that it is on DAZN, it will be available on Sky as well and obviously, talkSPORT will be carrying it. “It is a massive fight. It will have a massive undercard. We could have done it in a stadium, tickets go on sale next week. Good luck and we look forward to seeing you there.”

Joshua last stepped into the ring in April, when he ended a run of two consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk with a victory against Jermaine Franklin. AJ will be hoping to make it two on the bounce against his former amateur rival Whyte, as he eyes up a proposed big-money showdown with Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia in December. Speaking about his forthcoming August bout with Whyte, Joshua said: “I’ve been clear that my plan is to be active this year. August 12 is the date – I’ll be ready to fight. I look forward to dealing with business.” Whyte, who beat Joshua in their first ever contest as amateurs, said: “I’m looking forward to returning to the London O2 on August 12 and going to war. It’s 1-1, so this is the decider.” Hearn added: “The rivalry runs deep and there is something about these two where they will never back down from each other. It is an absolute must-win for both. Get ready for fireworks.”





