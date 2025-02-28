Eddie Hearn is so confident Conor Benn will beat Chris Eubank Jr that he’s prepared to put £1million on the line.

Benn and Eubank Jr will go head-to-head later this year, with the pair having embarked on a press conference tour this week in the build-up to the bout.

It’s been a week of hostilities, both from the respective fighters and the promoters themselves.

The pair’s latest war of words saw the heat turned up a notch, with Hearn challenging Eubank Jr’s promoter, Ban Shalom, to a hefty wager.

Approaching Shalom while he was mid-interview with IFLTV, Hearn was asked if he’d shake the hand of his opposing man. He replied: “Yeah, of course.”