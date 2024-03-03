Raymond Ford shocked the world by stopping Otabek Kholmatov in the dying seconds of their world featherweight title fight on Saturday night, leaving promoter Eddie Hearn flabbergasted.

Ford has widely been regarded as one of the best young fighters in the world, boasting a 14-0-1 record going into his first world title tilt. He signed with Hearn and Matchroom after deciding to turn professional in 2019, having direct messaged the promoter on Instagram.

The American talent only has one blemish on his record – a split decision draw against Aaron Perez back in 2021. Saturday night was his crowning night, as he took on Kholmatov for the vacant WBA strap.

Kholmatov, who was also undefeated going into the fight, seemed to enjoy the majority of success throughout the bout, and was leading on two of the three judges scorecards. Ford, however, turned things around in the dying moments of the final round in a dramatic finish.