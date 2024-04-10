



Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn has furiously hit out Isaac Chamberlain and accused the former British cruiserweight champion of ‘ducking’ Chev Clarke. Hearn angrily took to social media after Chamberlain’s team reported their decision to vacate just over an hour from the purse bids were set to take place – in person.

Chamberlain has since stated that he’s vacated his British cruiserweight title after being ordered to fight Clarke because he has also been ordered to challenge Michal Cieslak for the European cruiserweight title and intends to take that fight next instead. Chamberlain, who boasts a 16-2-0 record, has exercised his right as mandatory challenger to fight for Michal Cieslak’s EBU European title. As a result, he was forced to vacate his British belt – which left Hearn furious. “After it was ordered two months ago, today the day had finally come for the @IChamberlain_ v @C4CHEV purse bid,” Hearn wrote on X. “The team drove down to Cardiff to bid in what would have been by far the biggest purses of their career. Instead IC team chose to vacate just an hour before the bid. 5th [duck] in a row..” Chamberlain’s manager Mick Hennessey defended his fighter and British promotion BOXXER as he accused Hearn of lying on social media. In response, he wrote: “Spreading misinformation doesn’t help, Eddie.

“This has nothing to do with @benjshalom or @boxxer. This is totally my decision. It was either give up the British Title or give up the European Title opportunity (as my courtesy call to your office this morning, before we relinquished, explained) And since @IChamberlain_ hasn’t won the European Title before, we chose this.” However, it appears Hearn rejected Hennessey’s explanation and took issue with the call, replying: “You rang at 10.25 and the purse bid was 12 in Cardiff (in person)” – along with several laughing emojis. Chamberlain is targetting European gold as he continues his rise in the world of boxing having defeated previously unbeaten rival Mikael Lawal last time out. Chamberlain will now look to take on Cieslak, who has registered 19 KOs across his 25-2-0 career.

“The European title is the only title I’ve challenged for that I’ve not added to my collection,” Chamberlain said in a statement, referring to his unanimous decision defeat to current WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith. “I want to test myself. “I want to continue dethroning champions, and now Michal Cieslak stands in my way of becoming European champion. I respect him. I respect his power. I respect what he’s achieved, but when we step in the ring there will be a new champion.” Hennessey added: “Isaac has always had the goal of becoming world champion. He’s shown he is the best in Britain. Now he will battle to become European champion and announce himself on the world stage.”





Source link