



Eddie Hearn has denied Tyson Fury’s claims that he sent a draft contract to Anthony Joshua. Reports emerged on Friday that Fury and Joshua were in talks for a fight in September.

Following the news, Fury came out and affirmed that he had sent a draft contract to Joshua ‘a few days ago’ and was awaiting his response. However, Hearn says that no such contract has made it into his inbox. “First things first we have been sent no contract. No contract has been sent,” he told iFL TV. “So, Tyson Fury came out last night and said that he has sent a contract to AJ and his team. We’ve been sent no contract for a fight in September. “On Wednesday, George Warren sent me an email saying, ‘Look would you be interested in a fight in September? We’ve been in negotiations before. We don’t think it would be that hard to make. What are your thoughts?'”

Hearn went on to explain that Matchroom Boxing are willing to entertain a fight between Joshua and Fury provided the bout with Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia doesn’t get made for December – which is said to be in the early stages of negotiations. The Mathchroom chief remains hopeful that a fight can be made down the line and is talking to Warren about the proposal. However, it appears that Joshua is far more sceptical. “From AJ’s point of view, he’s not involved in this discussions all he sees [from Fury] is ‘I’m fighting Jai Opetai, I’m fighting Demsey McKean, my next fight is in Australia, oh I’ve sent a contract to Anthony Joshua’,” Hearn added. “So, in his head, he’s like ‘look he’s just trying to get clout and get people talking.'”

It seems more likely at this stage that Joshua will face Wilder next. No official offer is understood to have been submitted at this stage but history suggests that the organisers, Skills Challenge Entertainment, always come up with the funds when required and have a good working relationship with both parties. The Saudi sports and entertainment agency were involved with Joshua’s fights against Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk over in the Middle East and have received glowing remarks from Wilder after recent discussions during Jake Paul and Tommy Fury’s Saudi showdown.









