



Eddie Hearn has hit back at Oscar de la Hoya after the latter attempted to intimidate the British boxing promoter out of the US market. De la Hoya, a former world champion, was labelled a ‘crazed stalker’ as their feud reignited following Ryan Garcia’s impressive victory over long-term rival Devin Haney.

De La Hoya, 51, who has been instrumental in promoting Garcia throughout his career, was in Garcia’s corner during the fight. On the other hand, Hearn was supporting WBC lightweight champion Haney, as part of his ongoing efforts to make a mark on the US boxing scene. Haney seems to be keen on a rematch with Garcia, who currently leads their rivalry 4-3, with bouts dating back to their amateur days. Garcia, however, is looking to move up a weight division. The 25 year old is eager to challenge Sebastian Fundora or arrange a rematch to redeem his only professional career loss to Gervonta Davis. While Hearn is likely to spearhead Haney’s bid for a rematch with Garcia, De La Hoya has warned the Brit to stay away from the US boxing scene. “Good luck with Eddie but there will not be a rematch,” De La Hoya told Haney on social media. “Good luck in your career and good luck with Eddie, a European promoter trying to make it in the US.”

De La Hoya fired back at Eddie Hearn, saying: “Eddie for the sake of British Boxing just stay in the UK and promote, leave the real promoters to the US market where boxing matters. You had your opportunity wasting away hundreds of millions of dollars building nothing in the US.” Hearn didn’t take this lying down, branding De La Hoya a “crazed fan” and a stalker. “Genuinely are you ok? You stalk me like a crazed fan. You had a great win on Saturday yet I consume your mind 24/7,” Hearn retorted. “Unfortunately for you, I am a global promoter with 18 World Champions (you have 4). I have big plans to work with everyone to grow the sport globally and have some fantastic talent in the US market. Genuinely wish you all the best and hope you can enjoy what you do.”

De La Hoya’s fiery outbursts are not uncommon, leading to public feuds with Hearn and even his own fighter Garcia. King Ry expressed his frustration at being left alone by his team at the post-fight press conference after his loss to Davis in 2023. De La Hoya, 55, responded: “Wtf @RyanGarcia it’s been almost two months and youre still crying about the post presser? The blame for your loss is on YOU and your ‘advisor’ Lupe [Valencia],” De La Hoya retorted. “He is the only one who pushed you to accept that INSANE rehydration clause and THAT is the reason you lost. Man up. Own that. Also, you keep saying ‘tanks team offered more support’ for you blah blah blah. Bro they SET YOU UP TO LOSE with that rehydration clause and most importantly… AL HAYMON [Davis’s manager] DIDNT EVEN SHOW UP THE ENTIRE WEEK. Actually, he NEVER shows up. How’s that for ‘support’? ? ?”. This article was crafted with the help of AI tools, which speed up the Daily Express editorial research. A Daily Express editor reviewed this content before it was published. You can report any errors here





