Eddie Hearn says he has heard “rumblings” that Tyson Fury is considering retirement after receiving the scare of his life from Francis Ngannou. Fury was awarded a split-decision victory over the Cameroonian-French MMA star on Saturday night but many feel Ngannou did enough to get his hand raised.

A fight that was supposed to be a walk in the park for the undefeated professional boxer turned into one of the toughest tests of his career. He was floored in the third and wobbled in the eighth as he went all ten rounds with his novice foe in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fury is now set to face Oleksandr Usyk for all four major sanctioning body belts in his next outing. The fight was originally proposed for December 23 but promoter Frank Warren recently declared that the time frame is now “unrealistic”.

It is understood that the undisputed bout is most likely to happen early next year in either January or February before Riyadh Season ends in March. However, Hearn claims the event may never take place after hearing rumours that Fury is debating whether to hang up his gloves in the immediate aftermath of his embarrassing showing against Ngannou.