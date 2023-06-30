When Skills Challenge Promotions first disclosed their interest in staging Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder over in Saudi Arabia they promised that all parties involved would receive a ‘premium price’ for their services. For Joshua that ‘premium price’ will be £47.3million ($60m), according to his promoter Eddie Hearn.

Hearn dropped the figure in an interview with Froch on Fighting while discussing the ongoing negotiations for Joshua’s rematch with Dillian Whyte. Whyte has accepted the financial side of the deal but was concerned about his career being held up by a rematch clause inserted into the initial contract.

Hearn has since revealed that the clause was removed at AJ’s request in order to get the fight on in August with a blockbuster showdown against Wilder expected to follow in December. Meetings for the Wilder fight are scheduled to take place this week in London as they look to finalise the paperwork for the money-spinning clash.

Skills Challenge had hoped to stage the long-awaited undisputed fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk on the same card but that now looks extremely unlikely. Fury’s promoter Frank Warren isn’t confident that the timeframe will work out for his client and claims no offer has been made to Queensbury Promotions from the Saudis.